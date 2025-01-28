HBCU bowling squad beats top five teams in nation at single event

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – All season long, freshman Victorya White has been the headliner and the compass pointing toward a bright North Carolina A&T future in collegiate bowling. On Saturday, during the second day of the Prairie View A&M University Invitational at the International Training and Research Center (ITRC), A&T freshman Jasmine Hall gave reason to believe the HBCU bowling program is in good hands in years to come.

Hall knocked down 1,168 total pins on Saturday during traditional play for a five-game average of 233.60 to place third overall as an individual. Meanwhile, the Aggies, the 10th-ranked team in the nation according to the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) Coaches’ Poll, finished 5-0 for the second consecutive day.

The Aggies had a total pinfall of 5,520 on Saturday. Through 10 games at the PVAMU Invite, the Aggies have totaled 10,745 pins for an average of 214.9 in five games.

Preseason Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) bowler of the year, Maya Avilez placed fifth on Saturday with a 1,160 total pinfall and an average of 232.0. It puts her and Hall in a position to earn all-tournament honors.

White, a four-time winner of MEAC weekly awards, had her typical weekend. White bowled four games, but they were all magnificent, posting 247, 236, 257, and 243 in the games she bowled. White did have the second-highest average of any player at the tournament, with four or more games bowled (245.75).

Junior Julianna Sams stepped in during the first matchup against Texas Southern, where she bowled a 203 pinfall in a 1,098-840. The other four Aggies who bowled against Texas Southern also went over a 200 pinfall, led Avilez’s 237. Hall added a 230, followed by senior Laura Garcia. Senior Chloe Newberry completed the domination with a 201.

A day after defeating top-ranked Vanderbilt and third-ranked Nebraska, the HBCU got a chance to face defending NCAA national champion Jacksonville State, the second-ranked team in the nation. White stepped in with her 247, and Avilez added a 221. Hall contributed with a 214, and Garcia posted a 210 total pinfall.

Garcia finished the day with a 1,055 total pinfall, averaging 211.0 over five games.

Fifth-ranked Arkansas State would face the HBCU squad next but could not slow down the Aggies rhythm. Hall flirted with a perfect game as she posted a 289 total pinfall to lead the Aggies to a 1,141-1,066 win over the Red Wolves. White’s 236 contributed to the win, along with Avilez’s 225. A&T’s matchup against fourth-ranked Youngstown State gave the Aggies a chance to beat the top five teams in the country in one weekend of action, and that’s what they did.

North Carolina A&T defeated the Penguins 1,155-1,067. White led the way with a 257, and not far behind was Avilez’s 254 in the monster win. Hall and Garcia bowled 223s. A&T closed out the day with a 1,060-976 win over Duquesne as White led the way with a 243. Avilez had a 223 total pinfall, followed by Hall’s 212.

Aggie bowling will enter bracket play on Sunday in best-of-seven Baker matches.