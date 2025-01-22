NFL DB, College Football Hall of Famer takes over at HBCU

Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) has announced former NFL star and College Football Hall of Famer Terrell Buckley as its new head football coach. Buckley, a Super Bowl champion and former XFL head coach, brings an impressive resume to the HBCU, promising a fresh start for the Delta Devils.

Buckley takes over for Kendrick Wade, who was recently named the University of Memphis’ tight ends coach after being dismissed from MVSU following the 2024 season.

A native of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Buckley’s connection to the state runs deep. His storied playing career includes winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back at Florida State and capturing a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots. After years in the NFL, Buckley transitioned to coaching, where he developed talent at both collegiate and professional levels, most recently as head coach of the XFL’s Orlando Guardians.

“We’re going to build a culture of accountability, hard work, and belief,” said Buckley. “Winning starts with the standards we set and the mindset we bring every single day.”

MVSU Interim Athletic Director George Ivory expressed confidence in Buckley’s ability to elevate the program. “Coach Buckley brings a winning mindset, a commitment to developing our student-athletes, and a vision that aligns with our values.”

This hire signifies MVSU’s commitment to revitalizing its college football football program. Buckley’s leadership aims to highlight the significance of HBCU football on a national stage, showcasing the program’s potential while fostering academic and athletic excellence.

University President Dr. Jerryl Briggs said, “We are thrilled to have Coach Buckley lead our football program. We are in motion!”

The SWAC school has long been considered the worst Division I football program in HBCU football. But clearly it is hoping that with Buckley at the helm, MVSU is poised for a new era of success and pride in Itta Bena.