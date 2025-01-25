HBCU basketball team, star make statement with big win

Norfolk State University showcased its dominance in HBCU basketball on Saturday, delivering a commanding 92-75 victory over Howard University in Norfolk, Virginia. The highly anticipated MEAC showdown saw the Spartans take control in the second half, thanks to an electrifying performance from graduate guard Brian Moore Jr.

Moore, a proven leader for Norfolk State, poured in 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, while knocking down all eight of his free throws. It was his third 30-point outing of the season, further solidifying his status as one of the top players in HBCU basketball. Moore’s ability to score at all three levels proved too much for Howard’s defense, as he continuously found ways to attack the rim and knock down jumpers.



He was going up against a Howard team that came in led by Blake Harper, the MEAC’s leading scorer and 11-time freshman of the year. Moore’s competitive juices were definitely flowing.

“They got a great freshman. I think me and him are the two players that’s up for player of the year right now,” Moore Jr. said without mentioning Harper by name. “I took that personally — real personal — today. And just wanted to showcase why I feel l should be the player of the year in the conference.”

Harper finished with 15 points but hit just four of his 13 attempts.

Norfolk State University(14-8, 4-1 MEAC) also benefited from standout performances by Christian Ings, who contributed 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists, and Jalen Myers, who added 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Norfolk State’s offensive efficiency was unmatched, shooting 50.8% from the field and a perfect 21-of-21 from the free throw line — a first in the program’s history.

Howard (8-12, 3-1 MEAC) entered the game riding a three-game conference winning streak, but Norfolk State’s relentless attack in the paint and timely perimeter shooting left the Bison searching for answers. Cameron Shockley-Okeke led Howard with 19 points, but his efforts weren’t enough to stop the Spartans from pulling away in the second half.

Norfolk State’s ability to execute under pressure was evident in the game’s final 20 minutes. After going into halftime tied 35-35, Moore opened the second half with a flurry of points, sparking a 10-2 run. With Ings and Myers contributing clutch baskets, the Spartans extended their lead to double digits and never looked back.

This victory not only bolstered Norfolk State’s MEAC title hopes but also underscored its place among HBCU basketball’s elite programs.

With Moore leading the charge, the Spartans appear poised to make a deep postseason run while continuing to shine a spotlight on the excellence of HBCU athletics.