HBCU coordinator takes job at next level

One of the top offensive coordinators in HBCU football, Virginia Union’s Luke Bengtson, is headed for the FCS level.



Bengston is set to join the South Dakota football staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Football Scoop.



Bengston spent three years at the CIAA HBCU, helping the team make the Division II playoffs in each season — including back-to-back CIAA championships.

In his first season at Virginia Union in 2022, he served as quarterbacks coach. The offense averaged 44 points per game in the regular season which was first in the CIAA and third nationally. The quarterbacks led the CIAA in touchdown passes, quarterback rating (#17 Nationally), and third-down conversion rating (#16 Nationally. They ranked second in the CIAA in completion percentage and senior quarterback Jahkari Grant accepted an invite to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans as well as was named MVP of the Virginia State game. Luke was selected to coach in the prestigious HBCU Legacy Bowl where he was the ofensive coordinator and coached the quarterbacks.

The offense put up 40 points per game the following season as he took over the offense, leading the CIAA and ranking ninth in the nation. It had the top redone offense, rushing offense and ran for the most rushing touchdowns in the country.



The HBCU squad picked up where it left off in 2024, averaging just over 40 points per game once again, while averaging 458.4 yards per game as it won back-to-back titles and won the first two playoff games in school history.



Now Bengston will be taking his talents to the FCS.