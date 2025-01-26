Shedeur Sanders talks about his HBCU

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is months away from being a top NFL Draft pick, but he hasn’t forgotten his HBCU roots.



The former Jackson State quarterback was at the Shrine Bowl talking to the press over the weekend when he was asked about his legacy at JSU by Ron Murray Jr.

“HBCUs is definitely my foundation. And I’m excited to be a part of that class, be a part of that group and that community of people,” Sanders said without hesitation. “It’s definitely a truly grateful experience, going there and experiencing that and knowing that’s my foundation and going to a Power Five and experiencing all that also.”

Shedeur Sanders points during the SWAC Championship Game in Jackson, MS. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





Shedeur Sanders had an impressive stint at Jackson State, making a significant impact both on and off the field. Joining JSU in 2021, Sanders immediately made waves as a freshman by leading the Tigers to an undefeated regular season in the SWAC and capturing the conference title. His debut year concluded with a trip to the Celebration Bowl, though the team fell short of victory in the matchup of HBCU champions.

In his second season, Sanders elevated his game, throwing for 3,720 yards and 40 touchdowns, breaking several school records. His leadership helped Jackson State secure back-to-back SWAC titles and return to the Celebration Bowl, where they again faced a tough loss to North Carolina Central in his final game before heading to Colorado.



“So we went, we changed the culture at Jackson, brought attention to the program and we did everything people didn’t think we was able to do,” Sanders said. “So that’s why I know I’m the most guaranteed risk you can take.”