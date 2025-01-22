HBCU basketball star is one of the best freshmen in the nation

Washington D.C. — HBCU, Howard University’s Blake Harper has earned his 11th consecutive MEAC Rookie of the Week award, underscoring both his talent and the program’s strong recruiting under head coach Kenny Blakeney.

Harper delivered standout performances this past week, averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds per game in matchups against Coppin State and Bowie State. On January 13, Harper notched a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds while shooting a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line against Coppin State. Two days later, he scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win over Bowie State.

Harper leads the MEAC in scoring (18.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.9 rebounds per game) so far this season. His consistent performances position him as the favorite for MEAC Rookie of the Year, following in the footsteps of Howard stars Shy Odom (2022-2023) and Elijah Hawkins (2021-2022). These back-to-back Rookie of the Year wins for Howard University players highlight the program’s dominance in attracting and developing top-tier talent.

Blake Harper is a legit candidate for MEAC Player of The Year. (Terry Mayo/Howard University photo)

Howard University’s basketball program has risen to prominence in the MEAC due to Blakeney’s focused recruiting strategy. By securing commitments from high-upside players like Harper, Odom, and Hawkins, HU has solidified its place as a force within HBCU basketball. The program’s success on the court is a direct result of Blakeney’s ability to identify and develop talent, particularly within the D.C. metropolitan area.

Elijah Hawkins set the tone in 2021-2022, earning MEAC Rookie of the Year honors and establishing the foundation for Howard’s recruiting success. Shy Odom continued that trend the following season, showcasing his versatility and skill. Now, Harper’s breakout freshman campaign has further elevated the Bison’s profile in the MEAC, reinforcing Howard’s position as a program to watch.

With 11 Rookie of the Week awards and counting, Harper is the clear frontrunner for MEAC Rookie of the Year. His scoring and rebounding have made him an essential piece of the Bison’s success this season, and his growth has been a testament to the strong developmental culture fostered under Blakeney’s leadership. Harper’s achievements are not just a personal milestone but also a symbol of Howard University’s continued excellence in HBCU athletics.

Blake Harper’s remarkable freshman season is a testament to Howard’s recruiting strategy and the program’s growing influence in HBCU basketball. With the MEAC Rookie of the Year award within reach, Harper is set to carry on the tradition of success established by those who came before him.