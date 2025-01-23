Underdog to record-breaker: Elijah Williams’ NFL Draft journey

Elijah Williams’ journey to becoming the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and one of the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects in HBCU football was built on hard work, faith, and leadership. During a one-on-one interview, the Morgan State star reflected on his path and what it will take to make a name for himself in the NFL.

Coming out of high school, Williams faced challenges with academics that nearly derailed his football dreams. “Coming out of high school, grades was really cheap, really bad,” Williams shared. “I had my senior year, I was doing my work, and I was able to bring my GPA to where I was college eligible. When it really showed me, I’m like, dang, school is actually this easy? I should have just been doing my work the whole time.” A late call from Morgan State, however, changed everything. “I didn’t know where I was gonna go per se,” he said. “I was probably gonna try the Juco route, prep school route. And then out of nowhere, my coach calls me and says, yeah, Morgan State’s gonna call you. They wanna give you an offer. I’m like, that’s crazy. And then Morgan State called me. I wind up committing the next week.”

As Williams arrived at the Baltimore HBCU, his relentless work ethic quickly set him apart. “I’m always going hard at practice,” he explained. “You can ask anybody. Sometimes the players will be like, ‘Yo, Eegs, you want to chill a little bit?’ I’ll be like, nah, bro, gotta go hard. Even on the Thursdays, you know? Just out there grinding.” That determination paid off in his senior year when he broke Morgan State’s sack record with 11 sacks. Reflecting on the moment, he said, “I didn’t get a sack until overtime. Then the time came, he held the ball a little longer, worked the move, went through the back. I’m like, ah man, let’s get it. And then everybody was hyped. It was real genuine happiness. My D-line guys, linebackers, everybody was happy for me.”

Williams credits his father for building his foundation of hard work and his faith for guiding him through challenges. “My father was definitely a big part of my success,” he said. “He really set the foundation. Even though he’s not the Babe Ruth or anything or the best at any sport, he understood what it took. During the summer, I had to stay 105 so I wouldn’t be a heavyweight on the D-line. We’d be down at the park grinding. Then we’d walk across the street, go to the pool, get another pool workout. He made it fun for me. And that’s how I really view grinding now. Like, it hurts, but it’s fun at the same time.” Faith also played a key role in his journey. “Keep God first in everything you do,” he emphasized. “He’s really gonna put you in the situations that you need to be in, not necessarily the places you want to be.”

Over his four years at Morgan State, Williams grew into a team leader. “The team is really leaning on me to perform every day, day in, day out,” he said. “To give a certain effort that’ll set the tone for the rest of the team. Coach Vaughn always says, ‘Elijah, you don’t gotta make every play. You gotta trust your teammates.’ I really understood how to play a specific role, and my greatness can come through the scheme.”

Reflecting on his time in the MEAC, Williams spoke about the intensity of HBCU rivalries. “I’m not gonna lie, I love playing Howard though,” he said. “Great atmosphere every time. It’s never gonna be a dull game.” He also expressed pride in Morgan State’s growth during his time there. “Morgan State invested in itself,” he shared. “Now we have new Thurgood, a new cafeteria. It’s just been a lot of growth here. And I’ve been able to grow as a person as well, not just on the football field but off the football field. It’s really taught me a lot.”

Looking ahead to the NFL Draft, Williams is focused on preparing for the next chapter. “I know I got to really lock in on my craft,” he said. “The things I did in college, that doesn’t matter here. I have to create a whole new name for myself. That can only come about through prayer and hard work.”

From an underdog to a record-breaking player, Elijah Williams’ journey at Morgan State is a testament to resilience and faith, as he prepares himself to possibly be one of the handful of players to hear their names called at the NFL Draft.