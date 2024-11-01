HBCU NFL prospect nears school’s all-time sack record

HBCU football is buzzing as Morgan State’s defensive standout Elijah Williams, an NFL Draft prospect, is just half a sack away from breaking the school’s all-time sack record. With 28 career sacks to date, Williams is closing in on Chris Robinson’s record of 28.5, which was set between 2011 and 2014. Over his four years with the Bears, Williams has amassed a remarkable 196 tackles and 45.5 tackles for loss, solidifying his place as a cornerstone of Morgan State’s defense, a key figure in HBCU football and an NFL prospect.

Williams’ impact on the field has been undeniable, as shown by his impressive stats each season:

2021 : As a freshman, Williams posted 52 total tackles and 4 sacks, laying the foundation for his record-setting journey.

: As a freshman, Williams posted 52 total tackles and 4 sacks, laying the foundation for his record-setting journey. 2022 : This was a breakout year, where Williams racked up an incredible 19 tackles-for-loss (TFL) and 9 sacks, quickly making a name for himself in HBCU football.

: This was a breakout year, where Williams racked up an incredible 19 tackles-for-loss (TFL) and 9 sacks, quickly making a name for himself in HBCU football. 2023 : Williams continued his dominance with 50 tackles, 7 sacks, and his first forced fumbles, further establishing his defensive reputation.

: Williams continued his dominance with 50 tackles, 7 sacks, and his first forced fumbles, further establishing his defensive reputation. 2024: This season, Williams is on pace for career highs, with 8 sacks and 8.5 TFLs in just eight games.

Morgan State head coach Damon Wilson has frequently praised Williams for both his skill and leadership, noting that his growth has been exceptional. “Elijah’s progress each year has been phenomenal,” said Wilson. “From his first season, he’s shown not just talent but an understanding of the game that’s rare. His high football IQ lets him anticipate plays, which has been a huge advantage for our defense.”

With each passing game, Williams edges closer to making Morgan State history, and his yearly improvement reflects his dedication and skill. Beyond the stats, he has grown into a respected leader for the Bears, inspiring teammates with his relentless work ethic and setting the tone for the entire defense.

As Williams stands on the cusp of breaking the sack record, he embodies the strength, pride, and perseverance that HBCU athletics are known for. His journey is not only a testament to his talent but also to the powerful legacy of Morgan State football. He’s also drawn the attention of NFL scouts, as a majority of the league’s franchises have stopped by the Baltimore HBCU to check him out.