Michael Vick inducted into another Hall of Fame

Norfolk State football head coach Michael Vick continues to solidify his legacy, as he’s set to be inducted into the National High School Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class. This honor, announced Wednesday, marks his second Hall of Fame selection in just a week, following his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.



Vick’s high school career at Warwick High School in Newport News, Virginia, remains legendary. As the starting quarterback for the Raiders, he was a sight to behold, throwing for 4,846 yards and 43 touchdowns while rushing for 1,048 yards and 18 more scores. His unique blend of arm strength, speed, and agility quickly made him one of the top recruits in the state, setting the stage for an unforgettable career.



After high school, Vick took his talents to across the commonwealth to Virginia Tech, where he redefined the quarterback position. His electrifying style of play helped the Hokies reach the 2000 BCS National Championship Game. Vick’s ability to dominate both as a passer and a runner earned him national acclaim and solidified his reputation as one of the most dynamic players in college football history.





The Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Vick with the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, making him the league’s first quarterback to be drafted in that spot as a predominantly running quarterback. Over his 13-year NFL career, Vick revolutionized the position, becoming the league’s all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks and earning four Pro Bowl selections.



The National High School Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on June 14, 2025, in Canton, Ohio, celebrating Vick’s lasting impact on the game at all levels. His story remains a testament to perseverance, talent, and the lasting influence of football’s biggest game-changers of all-time.