NCAT and Hampton give Club Corbett Classic on MLK Day

Watch highlights from an epic primetime MLK Day HBCU hoops showdown between North Carolina A&T (NCAT) and Hampton. Check out the comments from NCAT head coach Monte Ross on the Corbett Center environment courtesy of NCAT Athletics.

“I can’t fault the passion, the effort these guys play with every single night,” North Carolina A&T coach Monté Ross said after the 74-73 loss to their HBCU rivals in front of a season-high crowd of 4,218 at Corbett Sports Center. “It’s a joy to coach them every day. Every night, they just lay it out there on the line. If we keep doing that, we’ll get the Ws that we so desperately desire.”

“The stakes of just trying to get a W in the CAA right now,” Ross said. “We’ve come close. We’ve battled, rumbled. We’ve just got to keep that same type of mentality. We’ll break through.” “That’s what I tell our guys: We signed up for 40 (minutes),” Ross said. “So we’re going to play until that buzzer goes (off). Once that tip-off, we’re committed to 40 minutes.”

“I’d like to thank the fans, the students specifically,” Ross said. “That was a truly raucous crowd. I’m just sorry we couldn’t pull through.” “Sometimes it’s hard to go next-man-up when there’s no man there,” Ross said. “We’ve run into some bad luck here with injuries, but I won’t allow these guys to make any excuses.” “We’ve asked guys to step up, especially our guards, and to rebound the basketball,” Ross said. “Seventeen rebounds is just outstanding. It’s a testament to his work ethic and trying to help us wherever he can.”

NOTES: The Aggies are one of four teams nationally, with two players averaging more than 18 points per game, with Forrest at 19.2 and Glasper at 18.3. … A&T has the best number in the CAA regarding ball security, with 9.8 turnovers per game. The Aggies had nine on Monday night, though Hampton had just four. A&T has one nationally-televised game remaining when the Aggies face Campbell in Buies Creek on Monday, February 10 on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m.

