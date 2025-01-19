Chicago Bears to interview Eddie George for head coach gig

The Chicago Bears are looking for a head coach, and former NFL great/current HBCU head coach Eddie George is getting a look.



George is interviewing for the Chicago Bears opening, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.



The former Heisman Trophy winner and perennial Pro Bowl running back was named head coach of HBCU Tennessee State University on April 13, 2021, signing a five-year deal worth $400,000 annually. A former NFL star with no prior coaching experience, George brought his leadership and football acumen to a program seeking rejuvenation.

In his debut season, Tennessee State finished 5–6 overall and tied for 4th in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC). The following year, the team struggled, posting a 4–7 record and finishing tied for 3rd in conference play. In 2023, Tennessee State joined the newly formed Big South–OVC Football Association, where George guided the Tigers to a 6–5 season but only a 2–4 conference record, placing 6th.

Eddie George has turned the Tennessee State football program around in four seasons. (Wali Pitt/HBCU Gameday)

The 2024 season marked George’s breakthrough as a head coach. Under his leadership, Tennessee State achieved a 9–4 record, finishing 6–2 in conference play and claiming a share of the Big South–OVC title, the first conference title of any sort for the 2024. The Tigers earned a spot in the NCAA Division I playoffs but fell in the first round. George’s success earned him the Big South–OVC Coach of the Year award, solidifying his progress with the program.

George’s overall coaching record at Tennessee State stands at 24–22, including a 13–12 mark in conference play, reflecting steady growth during his tenure.



Now he’ll get a chance to interview for the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears, one of the NFL’s most historic franchises. Not bad for a guy who wasn’t even interested in coaching four years ago.