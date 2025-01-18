HBCU basketball squad sets 3-point record in blowout win

The Norfolk State Spartans, a shining example of HBCU basketball excellence, delivered a historic performance Saturday afternoon at Echols Hall, defeating Virginia-Lynchburg 123-51. The women’s basketball team shattered a school record by sinking 18 three-pointers, showcasing their dominance in their final non-conference game of the season.

Sophomore guard Da’Brya Clark led the charge with a career-high 25 points, complemented by eight steals, eight assists, and three rebounds. Clark’s dynamic play exemplified the team’s all-around effort. Fellow sophomore Anjanae Richardson added a career-best 23 points, six assists, and four steals, while five additional Spartans scored in double figures, highlighting the depth of Norfolk State’s roster.

The Spartans, an HBCU powerhouse, wasted no time establishing their dominance. They opened the game with a 14-2 run and drained seven three-pointers in the first quarter alone. By halftime, Norfolk State had amassed a commanding lead, with Clark’s back-to-back layups punctuating their relentless offensive onslaught.

Norfolk State’s torrid shooting continued into the second half, tying the school’s previous record for three-pointers early in the third quarter. Clark cemented her standout performance by breaking the record with a wide-open shot. The Spartans wrapped up the game with a 17-4 run, ending on a high note as they extended their home winning streak to 21 games.

This victory further solidifies Norfolk State’s status as a dominant force in HBCU sports. Their 58.5% shooting from the field marked the fifth-best performance in program history. With this win, the Spartans improved to 17-4, concluding their non-conference schedule in style and setting a high standard for the rest of the season.