HBCU school record falls at Texas Tech’s Corky Classic track meet

LUBBOCK, Texas – The HBCU men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams from North Carolina A&T saw a school record fall on Day One of the 2025 Corky Classic at Texas Tech University’s Sports Performance Center.

Junior Jason Holmes has officially won all three of his 60-meter hurdles finals this season and now holds the North Carolina A&T 60H program record. Nine months earlier, Holmes broke the record at the HBCU in the 110H at Penn Relays by running a 13.43.

Championing the final at the Corky Classic, Holmes marked a personal best of 7.54 to topple the old Aggies record of 7.55, held by Leonard Mustari from the Tiger Paw Invite at Clemson University on Feb. 12, 2022.

On Tuesday, Holmes was honored as the Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA) men’s track athlete of the week – making it the second time he received the award this season after competing in only two previous meets. His recent run currently ranks him as the No. 2 runner in the country, behind Johnny Brackins (7.49) from the University of California (rankings are updated after weekend competitions are completed).

Joining Holmes in the hurdles, sophomore Isaiah Taylor crossed second in Heat 1 of the semifinals and finished with a personal record of 7.74. He placed fifth overall after posting a 7.75 in the finals.

On the women’s side, senior Lucheyona Weaver also saw a good day in the 60H. In the semis, she placed first in the second heat while running a personal-record 8.11. In the finals, she finished fifth in 8.14. After moving to No. 9 on the NCAA Div I list this past week, her new PR could bump her back up to No. 5.

Senior Fajr Kelly took home a second-place title for the women in the 800m, coming in just behind Texas Christian University’s Tabitha Ngao, with a time of 2:09.8. And sophomore Serenity Brazell placed sixth in 2:15.16.

While competing in the 800m for the men, junior Dawson Grogan ran a personal-record 1:53.23 to shave one second off his indoor record of 1:54.3, and freshman Elijah Thomas followed up with a run of 1:54.35.

On Day Two of the Corky Classic, the Aggies will compete in 200m and several field events at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center.