HBCU basketball squad outside top 25 despite unbeaten record

It’s mid-January, and an HBCU is nationally ranked in its division — but not in the top 20.



Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) is ranked no. 21 in the latest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) basketball rankings with a 17-0 record.

The rankings are the first since Dec. 11, and the next rankings will be announced Jan. 29. Defending national champion Dordt, 17-0 and winner of its last 26 games, is No. 1 for the fifth time in as many polls this season.

The Gold Nuggets are one of seven still-unbeaten NAIA women’s basketball teams — six of them are in the top 25.

The ranking is the HBCU squad’s highest since Jan. 19, 2016, when it was ranked 20th. This season XULA is 17-0 overall and 14-0 in the Red River Athletic Conference. Eleven of those wins have come by double-digits, with multiple wins of 20 points or better.

In addition to playing NAIA opponents, XUL has matched up against two Division I programs from inside its state — LSU and Grambling State. Both games were losses — but both were considered exhibitions. LSU beat Xavier 115-54 while Grambling State came away with a 69-55 win over its fellow HBCU in New Orleans. LSU beat Grambling State 100-54 when the two teams matched up later.

