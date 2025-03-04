HBCU fraternity death story was fabricated, per report

New details are emerging from Baton Rouge, Louisiana in the wake of the death of Caleb Wilson of Southern University while attempting to pledge the Omega Psi Phi chapter at the HBCU.



Wilson was pronounced dead on Feb. 27 after being taken to Baton Rouge General Hospital. He was 20 years-old, and a member of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band.

The story that was initially told to authorities was that Wilson collapsed at a local park before being taken to the hospital. A new report by WAFB’s Chris Nakamoto cites sources that claim he collapsed after being punched in the chest at a warehouse in Baton Rouge. Caleb Wilson, according to the source, was one of nine pledges who were forced to take hits. Wilson reportedly collapsed and had a seizure after being struck.

The source says the Omega Psi Phi fraternity brothers got together after taking Wilson to the hospital and concocted the story of him collapsing in the park as none of the pledging rituals were done in the park.

Wilson’s family released a statement following his death.

“On behalf of the Wilson family, we want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered their love, support, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. The loss of Caleb has left an unimaginable void in our hearts, but your kindness and compassion have provided some solace.

Caleb was a bright and talented young man with a promising future ahead of him. His passion for life, his dedication to his studies, and his love for music and the Southern University “Human Jukebox” Marching Band were just a few of the many qualities that made him an extraordinary person.

We are committed to seeking the truth about the circumstances surrounding Caleb’s passing and ensuring that no other family has to endure such a tragedy. We appreciate the efforts of the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Southern University community, in their ongoing investigation and support.”

The Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated was founded on the HBCU campus in 1937. The school is set to hold a vigil for him on March 5.