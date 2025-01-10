HBCU squad remains perfect with a big win on the road

San Antonio, Texas — HBCU powerhouse Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) maintained its perfect start to the season with an impressive 80-65 victory over Texas A&M-San Antonio in Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) women’s basketball action Thursday night. The win solidified XULA’s position as a force in HBCU and NAIA basketball, as the Gold Nuggets improved to 15-0 overall and 12-0 in conference play, retaining their top spot in the RRAC and a No. 25 national ranking.

XULA never trailed, taking control early and building a 38-28 lead by halftime. Four starters scored in double figures, led by Kam Shelley with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Joy Campbell added 15 points, while Zaria Harleaux and Lauren Banks each chipped in 14. Harleaux also recorded her second double-double of the season with 12 rebounds, three blocks, and three steals. Campbell added three assists and three steals, while Banks tallied three steals for the third consecutive game.

Jala Williams set a career high with six assists, and Sierra Headquist contributed nine points and eight rebounds. The Gold Nuggets’ defense stifled TAMUSA, holding the Jaguars to just 28 first-half points and maintaining a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

The Jaguars (12-5, 9-4), a first-year varsity program, were led by Evelyn Lorenzo with 14 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Natalia Trevino posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

XULA’s historic start has made them the only basketball team in school history—male or female—to begin a season with 15 consecutive wins. The Gold Nuggets will look to extend their streak Saturday when they face Our Lady of the Lake, another RRAC opponent, at 1 p.m. CST.

This win further cements XULA’s standing as a premier program among HBCUs and in the NAIA.