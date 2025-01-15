College Football Hall of Fame to induct Michael Vick

ATLANTA, Ga. – One of the most thrilling players in the history of the sport, Norfolk State head football coach Michael Vick has been selected as a member of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame revealed the class during Wednesday afternoon’s College Football Live broadcast on ESPN2. The recognition comes less than a month after Norfolk State Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb named Vick the 19th head coach of the NSU football program.

“On behalf of Norfolk State Athletics, I would like to congratulate Coach Vick on this tremendous honor,” Webb said. “Vick put together two unbelievable seasons at Virginia Tech, cementing himself as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football history. I am confident that his legacy will continue to have a profound impact on our student-athletes.”

One of just nine Virginia Tech football players to have their jersey retired by the school, Vick’s stellar career led him to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Virginia Tech held an overall record of 22-2 during Vick’s two years as the team’s quarterback, earning a Big East title and national championship appearance during his redshirt freshman season.

Michael Vick finished third in Heisman voting during that freshman campaign – the top finish ever by a VT player – leading the Hokies to an 11-0 record in the regular season. He passed for 1,840 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning All-America honors from The Sporting News and Football News.

Vick still holds Virginia Tech’s school records for highest yards-per-completion average for a season (20.4 in 1999) and highest yard-per-attempt average for a season (12.0 in 1999) and career (9.79 in 1999-2000).

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on December 9, 2025, at the Bellagio Hotel & Resort. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2025 season.

Of the 5.7 million individuals who have played college football since the first game between Princeton and Rutgers on November 6, 1869, only 1,093 players (less than 0.02 percent) have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. From the coaching ranks, 233 individuals have achieved Hall of Fame distinction.