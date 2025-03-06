HBCU loses accreditation appeal, looks to push forward

Saint Augustine’s University (SAU), a Raleigh, NC-based HBCU, has lost its appeal to maintain accreditation after the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) reaffirmed its decision to remove the institution from its membership. While this decision presents challenges, SAU remains open and is pursuing a 90-day arbitration process to ensure May 2025 graduates earn degrees from an accredited institution.

Despite this setback, SAU leadership is determined to secure the university’s future. “This decision does not define us—our resilience does,” said Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess.



However, SAU faces significant hurdles, including financial instability and declining enrollment. The university has lost more than 800 students since 2023, leaving approximately 200 currently enrolled. Additionally, SAU has struggled with faculty payroll and nearly $10 million in IRS tax liens, alongside $32 million in other unpaid debts.

Financial concerns played a significant role in SACSCOC’s ruling. SAU was initially placed on probation in December 2022 after failing to meet several financial standards. To address these issues, the university has secured up to $70 million in sustainability-focused funding aimed at eliminating debt, investing in campus improvements, and ensuring long-term financial health. However, questions remain about the controversial 50 Plus 1 Sports deal, which originally sought to lease all 103 acres of SAU’s land. The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office raised concerns about the agreement due to SAU’s nonprofit status.

As Saint Augustine’s University fights for its future, it calls on alumni, corporate partners, and the broader HBCU community for support. “We now have the financial leverage to protect SAU’s legacy,” said Trustee Hadley Evans. Through bold leadership and strategic financial planning, SAU is determined to uphold its mission as an HBCU and provide a path forward for future students.