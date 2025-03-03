Former HBCU hoops star emerges as a top player in ACC

Duncan Powell’s basketball journey has been one of resilience and redemption. Once a top-100 recruit, he made headlines as the highest-ranked American-born player to sign with an HBCU when he committed to North Carolina A&T. However, injuries sidelined him for two years, casting doubt on whether he would ever return to the court. After overcoming those challenges, Powell has emerged as a top player in the ACC, scoring 20 or more points in five games this year for Georgia Tech University and earning the prestigious Lute Olson National Player of the Week award.

From HBCU Commitment to Collegiate Stardom

In November 2020, Duncan Powell, a 6’8″ forward from DeSoto, Texas, made headlines by committing to North Carolina A&T State University (NC A&T), choosing the HBCU over other prominent programs. Rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN, Powell’s decision was seen as a significant boost for NC A&T and highlighted the potential of HBCUs to attract top-tier talent.

During his tenure at NC A&T, Powell faced challenges, including injuries that limited his playtime. Despite these setbacks, he showcased his resilience and talent. Powell played in 30 games, starting four of them. He averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, with a field goal percentage of 42%. Notably, in the season’s final five games, Powell’s performance peaked as he averaged 16.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, including double-doubles against Hampton (16 points, 15 rebounds) and Towson (18 points, 10 rebounds). His contributions earned him a spot on the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) All-Rookie team.

His commitment to the team and the broader HBCU community was a major part of his choosing to play at an HBCU, and his journey was chronicled in the HBCU Gameday Original documentary titled “Mid-Major,” which provided an intimate look into his experiences and aspirations.

Transitioning to New Horizons

After his stint at NC A&T, Powell sought new opportunities to further his basketball career. He transferred to Sacramento State for the 2023-2024 season. Powell played in 29 games, starting 23 of them. He led the team with an average of 12.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Powell shot 49% from the field and 69% from the free-throw line. He also contributed 2.0 assists per game, averaging 26.5 minutes on the court. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to injury, causing him to miss the final five games. His performance caught the attention of Georgia Tech, leading to his transfer to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) team in June 2024.

Dominating the ACC and National Recognition

Powell’s impact at Georgia Tech has been profound. In a recent week of ACC play, he delivered standout performances that solidified his reputation as a formidable player. He averaged 24.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, leading the Yellow Jackets to victories over Pittsburgh and NC State. Notably, Powell set a career-high with 26 points against Pittsburgh, including six three-pointers and two rare four-point plays—a feat achieved only 23 times in Division I this season. He followed this with a double-double, recording 23 points and 10 rebounds in a commanding win over NC State.

These stellar performances earned him the Lute Olson National Player of the Week award, a testament to his hard work and dedication. The award, named after the legendary coach Lute Olson, recognizes outstanding players in Division I basketball, and Powell’s achievement highlights his significant contributions to the sport.

Reflecting on the HBCU Influence

Powell’s journey from NC A&T to national prominence underscores HBCUs’ vital role in developing athletic talent. His initial commitment to an HBCU set the foundation for his growth, resilience, and success. As more top recruits consider HBCUs, Powell’s story serves as an inspiring example of the opportunities and platforms these institutions provide.

In conclusion, Duncan Powell’s recent accolades are not just personal triumphs but also a celebration of the enduring legacy and potential of HBCUs in shaping athletes who excel at the highest levels.

Duncan Powell’s Journey: From HBCU Commitment to ACC Stardom