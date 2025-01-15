HBCU takes down second Division I foe on the road

Bowie State University sent shockwaves through the HBCU basketball world with a thrilling 76-73 exhibition victory over Howard University, the reigning two-time MEAC champion. The Bulldogs, a Division II HBCU powerhouse in the CIAA, pulled off this upset at Burr Gymnasium, proving that the gap between Division II and Division I HBCU programs is narrower than many might think.

This victory wasn’t an isolated incident for Bowie State this season. Earlier, Bowie State knocked off another Division I HBCU, Hampton University, solidifying their reputation as a giant-slayer. Against Howard, Bowie State showed resilience and grit, erasing a two-point halftime deficit and holding firm under intense late-game pressure.

The Bulldogs were led by Warren Mouganda, who put on a stellar performance with a game-high 23 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with just two seconds left on the clock. Mouganda’s efficiency was on full display, as he shot 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. His efforts were supported by Justin Morrisey, who added 12 points, and Victor Naboya, who contributed 12 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Bowie State took down its second D1 foe of the season. (Tim Rice/Tag The Shooter photo)

Bowie State shot an impressive 50 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from three-point range, exploiting Howard’s defensive lapses. The Bulldogs also took care of the ball, limiting turnovers to just 10. Defensively, they held Howard to 29.2% shooting in the second half, a stark contrast to the Bison’s scorching 61.5 percent in the first half.

Howard, despite a strong first-half showing, struggled in the second half to maintain momentum. Cameron Shockley-Okeke led the Bison with 26 points, but his efforts were not enough to fend off Bowie State’s relentless attack. Blake Harper added 19 points and eight rebounds for Howard, but the team’s late-game execution faltered under the Bulldogs’ pressure.

Bowie State’s victories over Howard and Hampton this season are a testament to their preparation and determination. These results highlight the competitive nature of HBCU basketball across divisions, proving that Division II programs like Bowie State can stand toe-to-toe with their Division I counterparts and thrive on the big stage.