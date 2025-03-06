Stephen A. Smith becomes $100 million man for ESPN

Stephen A. Smith, one of the most recognizable voices in sports media, has agreed to a groundbreaking new contract with ESPN worth at least $100 million over five years, according to The Athletic. The deal ensures that Smith will remain the face of First Take, the network’s flagship debate show, while scaling back his obligations on other ESPN platforms.

This agreement solidifies Smith’s status as one of the highest-paid personalities in sports media, a testament to his longevity, influence, and ability to command viewership. His brash and unapologetic style has made him a polarizing yet undeniable force in the industry. The new contract also grants him the flexibility to discuss more political and cultural issues—something Smith has already embraced in recent years.

Stephen A Smith prepares to name his top five NBA players of all-time. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Beyond his media success, Smith’s journey is a story of perseverance and dedication, deeply rooted in his HBCU experience. A proud graduate of Winston-Salem State University, Smith played basketball under legendary coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines before transitioning into journalism. His career began with newspapers, most notably The Philadelphia Inquirer, before he made the jump to television. Over the years, he has become a dominant figure at ESPN, shaping the sports debate landscape with his insights and fiery takes.

For HBCU graduates and supporters, Smith’s ascent is a shining example of the talent and excellence that emerge from historically Black colleges and universities. Smith has actively involved himself in raising money not just for WSSU, but many other HBCUs, as a part of his work with HBCU Week.

With his future at ESPN secure, the question now is: What’s next for Stephen A. Smith? One thing is certain—he’ll be louder than ever.