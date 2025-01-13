Division II HBCU star takes his talents to FBS level

William Davis, a standout safety from Virginia Union, has transferred to West Virginia University, making the leap from HBCU football to the FBS Power 4. The South Boston, Virginia native brings a proven track record of production and versatility to the Mountaineers’ secondary.

Davis, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior, excelled during his time at Virginia Union, an HBCU competing in Division II football. Over his two seasons as a starter for the Panthers, Davis amassed 115 tackles, 25 for loss, nine interceptions, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. In 2024, he earned all-conference honors with 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a sack, further solidifying his reputation as one of the top defenders in the CIAA.

On December 21, 2024, Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal and quickly drew interest from FBS programs. He took an official visit to West Virginia on January 10, 2025, and committed to the Mountaineers shortly afterward. Davis is part of a transfer class aimed at bolstering depth in the secondary. He joins three other safeties as part of the 2025 recruiting cycle, giving the Mountaineers 14 scholarship players at the position. However, only two have significant game experience, leaving room for Davis to make an immediate impact.

Davis’s ability to play multiple roles in the secondary adds valuable flexibility to the West Virginia University defense. Known for his tackling and disruption behind the line of scrimmage, he is expected to compete for playing time in his final collegiate season at a Power 4 school, the biggest stage in college football.

The transfer marks a significant step for Davis, transitioning from HBCU football at Virginia Union to the national stage of the FBS. His journey highlights the talent pipeline between HBCUs and larger programs, showcasing the impact of players like Davis on both levels of college football.