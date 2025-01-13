Decoldest Crawford reunites with Mickey Joseph at HBCU

Decoldest Crawford, one of college football’s greatest names of all-time, is heading to an HBCU to reunite with his former coach Mickey Joseph.



The talented wide receiver is headed to Grambling State University. GSU is coached by Joseph, who recruited him to LSU when he committed there back in 2019. Crawford never played at LSU, however, as he ultimately flipped his commitment to Nebraska, where Joseph was on staff.

Mickey Joseph actually became the interim head coach at Nebraska that season after Scott Frost was fired, but Decoldest Crawford never played for him as he missed the entire 2022 season due to injury.



Crawford returned to Louisiana in 2023, joining Louisiana Tech, but caught just two passes for 17 yards as he mostly played on special teams. Both of his catches, ironically, came against Nebraska.



Joseph would sit out the 2023 season after being dismissed from Nebraska, but re-emerged as the head coach at Grambling State. Now the two are reunited as they will look to help GSU get back to championship form for the first time since 2017 when it won its most recent SWAC championship. That is the longest championship drought in school history for the proud HBCU program that has produced hundreds of NFL players and multiple Pro Football Hall of Famers. But it has never had a Decoldest Crawford, until now.