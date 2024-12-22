HBCU FCS programs eyeing CIAA champ as portal entries mount

Virginia Union University, a Division II HBCU that just made an impressive run in the playoffs, is being stared down with change.

Multiple sources indicate that head coach Dr. Alvin Parker is drawing serious interest from multiple job openings at FCS HBCUs. Meanwhile, several key players have entered the transfer portal since the program bowed out of the playoffs in the third round against national runner-up Valdosta State.



Parker, a Virginia Union alumnus, has compiled a 50-17 record in six seasons as a head coach. He has never finished with a record below 6-4, and his team has made the Division II playoffs in each of the last three seasons. VUU has gone 20-6 in the past two seasons, winning the CIAA in both seasons. The 2024 season saw VUU come up with playoff wins on the road against Wingate and Lenoir-Rhyne.

Virginia Union defensive back William Davis has hit the transfer portal.

There are now three HBCU openings at the FCS level — Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley of the SWAC and Delaware State University of the MEAC. Sources indicate Alabama A&M and Delaware State have interest in Parker.



If Parker does return to Virginia Union next season, it will likely be without the core of the program. Running back Jada Byers, VUU’s all-time leading rusher, has exhausted his eligibility and is headed to the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, several of his talented teammates like wide receiver Reginald Vick Jr. and defensive back William Davis have hit the transfer portal in recent days and are drawing interest at some of the highest levels of football.

There is no question Virginia Union will feature new names next season. The question is who will be the head coach at the Richmond HBCU next fall.