HBCU squad brings in former OC to take over program

Raleigh, NC – Shaw University, an HBCU located in downtown Raleigh, has announced the appointment of Lamar Manigo as the new head football coach of the Shaw Bears. With a proven track record of success and a dedication to student-athlete development both on and off the field, Coach Manigo brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the program.

His announcement comes less than a week after Shaw’s original choice, Gregory Ruffin, had to decline the position due to health reasons.

Manigo returns to Shaw University, where he previously served as the Offensive Coordinator from 2016 to 2021, leading the Bears to some of their best offensive statistical seasons in program history.

Most recently, Manigo served as the Assistant Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator, and Quarterbacks Coach at Virginia State University, where he played an integral role in the Trojans’ resurgence as a CIAA and HBCU powerhouse most recently appearing in the 2024 CIAA championship game. Known for his innovative offensive strategies and ability to inspire his players, Manigo is widely regarded as one of the brightest minds in college football coaching today.

Lamar Manigo will take over the football program at Shaw University.

“We are happy to welcome Coach Lamar Manigo back to Shaw University,” said George Knox, Director of Athletics. “His passion for the game, dedication to mentoring student-athletes, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision for the football program. We are confident that he will lead the Bears to new heights.”

“I am honored and excited to return to Shaw University as head football coach,” said Manigo. “This is a homecoming for me, and I look forward to working with our talented student-athletes to build a program that makes our university and alumni proud.

Shaw University will host an introductory press conference for Coach Manigo on January 21, 2025, at 11 AM inside historic Estey Hall on the campus of Shaw University, where he will outline his vision for the program and answer questions from the media and fans in attendance.