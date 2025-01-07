Alabama football legend lays out plan for HBCU greatness

Sam Shade, a former Alabama football standout and seasoned coach, has taken the reins as Alabama A&M University’s 22nd head football coach. With deep ties to Alabama football and a strong commitment to HBCU athletics, Shade’s vision is rooted in developing a championship-caliber program on and off the field while fostering growth in every facet of his players’ lives.

“Da Chase is on,” Shade declared, emphasizing his program’s philosophy, “Da Chase.” It stands for discipline, accountability, character, habits, attitude, sacrifice, and excellence. These core values will shape every aspect of Alabama A&M football, from the classroom to the gridiron.

Commitment to Excellence in Alabama and beyond

Shade’s journey in Alabama football, from winning a national championship with the Crimson Tide in 1992 to coaching at various levels, positions him uniquely to lead the Bulldogs. He is no stranger to the state’s competitive football culture, having recruited extensively across Alabama during his time at Miles College, where 71% of his roster hailed from the state.

“We will start locally,” he said of recruiting efforts, focusing on building relationships with high schools in Alabama and extending outreach to neighboring states. Shade stressed the importance of identifying and nurturing homegrown talent, ensuring that the Bulldogs’ roster reflects the rich football heritage of the region.

A Championship Mindset

“Ultimately, my vision is to develop a championship football program on and off the field,” Shade stated. He outlined ambitious goals: winning the annual game at Birmingham’s Legion Field, securing the SWAC East title, hosting the SWAC Championship Game at Louis Crews Stadium, and capturing the Celebration Bowl title to become HBCU national champions.

Shade’s championship aspirations are underpinned by his belief in relentless improvement. “Even after we win a championship, we’ll continue to work on improving and making it better,” he promised. His philosophy extends beyond football, aiming to increase university enrollment and enhance campus and community life through the program’s success.

“Da Chase” Philosophy

The foundation of Shade’s vision is “Da Chase,” a framework that instills core values in his players. He emphasized discipline as the cornerstone, beginning with simple practices like punctuality. Accountability and trust are equally important, creating a cohesive team culture where everyone’s contributions matter.

“Football is the biggest athletic program on a college campus,” Shade noted. “Everybody’s important—from trainers to equipment staff. When we win, everybody gets a ring.”

The other pillars of “Da Chase”—character, habits, attitude, sacrifice, and excellence—reflect Shade’s dedication to holistic development. He highlighted the importance of shaping players into well-rounded individuals who succeed both on the field and in life.

A Bright Future for Alabama A&M Football

Shade’s history in Alabama football and commitment to the HBCU community resonate in his plans to elevate AAMU. He called on alumni, boosters, and fans to rally behind the program, urging them to show their support by attending games and embracing the vision.

With Sam Shade at the helm, Alabama A&M football is poised to chase greatness—not just in championships, but in creating a legacy of excellence that uplifts the entire university community.