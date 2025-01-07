DeSean Jackson introduced to HBCU during hoops halftime

Delaware State University, Delaware’s only HBCU, officially introduced DeSean Jackson as its new head football coach. The announcement occurred during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Norfolk State on Saturday. Despite the Hornets basketball team’s 73-64 loss, the crowd showed excitement and support for Jackson’s arrival.

Jackson, a former NFL star, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead Delaware State’s football program. “This is a blessing for me,” Jackson said during his speech. “We’re going to do everything we can to put a smile on your face. We want to bring a championship.”

He also acknowledged the support of Delaware State’s leadership, giving special thanks to Dr. Allen, Dr. Hawkins, and others who played a key role in his hiring. Jackson’s enthusiasm was well-received, with fans applauding his commitment to building a strong and competitive football program.

The halftime introduction came during a closely contested basketball game. While the Hornets ultimately fell to Norfolk State with a final score of 73-64, the introduction of Jackson provided a moment of optimism for the Delaware State community.

As one of the leading HBCUs, Delaware State continues to prioritize the growth and success of its athletic programs. Jackson’s hiring signals a new chapter for the football team, with hopes of advancing its performance on and off the field.

The Delaware State community now looks forward to the 2025 football season under Jackson’s leadership, as the university strives to make its mark in HBCU athletics.

About the hire

This marks an exciting time for Delaware State as the football program enters a new era under Jackson’s leadership. His NFL experience and larger-than-life personality bring fresh energy to the HBCU powerhouse. Jackson has already made it clear that he’s not just here to coach football—he’s here to be a part of the Hornet Nation family.

DeSean Jackson emphasized the tradition of HBCUs in a statement following his hiring. “HBCUs have much to be proud of in creating a more representative America. But that story is not simply a historical one. It continues to be written and includes the elevation of HBCU scholars and scholar-athletes in every field of human endeavor,” said Jackson.