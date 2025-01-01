HBCU coaching hire declines position over health concerns

RALEIGH, NC – Shaw University has announced that Greg Ruffin has declined the HBCU head football coach position effective immediately due to recent health concerns.



“I deeply appreciate the opportunity to once again serve as head coach of Shaw University,” said Ruffin in his statement. “Unfortunately, due to health concerns, I must step away from my coaching duties. I am grateful for the support of the Shaw family and will always remain a proud part of this community.”



“We fully support Coach Ruffin in prioritizing his health and well-being during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with him, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery” stated AD George Knox.

A new announcement on the next head coach is forthcoming.

About Gregg Ruffin

Ruffin is no stranger to Shaw University, having served as head coach in 2002 when he re-established the football program, leading the team to an impressive 7-3 record in its inaugural season. With over 30 years of coaching experience at various collegiate levels, including his most recent role as running backs coach/recruitment coordinator at SWAC member Alabama State, Ruffin has demonstrated a unique ability to motivate players and elevate programs to new heights.

Greg Ruffin joined the Alabama State coaching staff in 2022 as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He was officially hired as the 14th head football coach in the stories HBCU football history of the Edward Waters College football program in 2017 (December 14). His 20+ years of experience in turning programs around as a head coach at the Division II and NAIA levels and a position coach at the FCS level made him the perfect selection for EWC. Ruffin spent one season at Bethune-Cookman University, as the tight ends coach before taking over Edward Waters. His most recent head coaching job was at fellow NAIA HBCU Texas College in 2016. However, prior to his stint at Texas College, Ruffin was head coach for Paine College in the school’s resurgence of football in 2013, after the program was dormant for more than 50 years.