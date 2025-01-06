HBCU coordinator eager to face Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson

The HBCU football season is heating up with the arrival of two former NFL stars as head coaches—Michael Vick at Norfolk State and DeSean Jackson at Delaware State. Morgan State’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach, Antone’ Sewell, is ready for the challenge, sharing his thoughts in a bold tweet:

“I’m looking forward to the competition. It’s a moot point if we don’t have good showings against these teams. I just hope they don’t assume we sweet bc we didn’t play or have long careers in the league.”

His tweet came in response to former FAMU AD Tiffani-Dawn Sykes sharing her thoughts on the hiring of what she called “non-traditional” hires of NFL stars Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson over “lifelong” HBCU candidates like Sewell, who has been one of the top coordinators in HBCU football and was thought to be in the running for those same head coaching roles that were filled with more “big name” candidates.

About Antone’ Sewell

Sewell joined Morgan State under head coach Damon Wilson, bringing a history of success from his time as defensive coordinator at Bowie State. While at Bowie, he helped the Bulldogs win three straight CIAA championships, including the program’s first playoff victory in 2021. That year, the defense allowed fewer than 14 points per game, ranking among the nation’s best.

His coaching résumé extends beyond Bowie State. Sewell spent time at Fort Valley State and Prairie View A&M, where he developed several standout players. His accomplishments include mentoring the 2021 AFCA Division II Defensive Player of the Year and multiple CIAA Defensive Rookies of the Year. Sewell has established himself as one of the top defensive coaches in HBCU football, known for his disciplined and aggressive defensive strategies.

Morgan State’s matchups against Norfolk State and Delaware State this season will be watched closely as the Bears take on programs led by coaches with NFL experience. The attention these games bring highlights the growing competitiveness of HBCU football.

As Morgan State builds its identity under Wilson, Sewell’s defense remains a cornerstone of their strategy, ensuring the Bears are prepared to meet the challenges of the season head-on.