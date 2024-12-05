HBCU Coach Carousel: potential candidates for DI vacancies

Annually at the end of the season, and even before the end of the season in some cases, the HBCU football coaching carousel begins. It’s as certain to happen as the sun rises. In fact, it is not unique to HBCUs. It is a way of life for coaching at the college level. HBCU Gameday accumulated the names of some of the top candidates to fill the open Division I (FCS) head coaching vacancies. In a few cases, we’ve indicated where they might be a good fit to land, but that information is purely speculative.

Alvin Parker (Currently: Head Coach Virginia Union University) – Parker has elevated his alma mater to the crest of the CIAA. With a 10-3 record (6-1 CIAA), the Panthers were the strength of Division-II, going three games into the NCAA playoffs. The won their first round game against Wingate )34-12), their second round game against Lenoir-Rhyne University (44-12) and will face Valdosta State on Dec.7.

Sam Shade (Currently: Head Coach Miles University) – Shade really came to the attention of the college football world when he defeated the Alabama State Hornets in 2023. This season, the Golden Bears went a perfect 8-0 in SIAC play en route to a 10-3 season. They defeated Carson-Newman 14-13 in the opening round of the NCAA playoffs and eventually fell to the Valdosta State Blazers in the second round.

Teddy Keaton (Currently: Head Coach Clark-Atlanta University) – Keaton lifted the Clark-Atlanta football team from irrelevance to contender in just once season. Building his career at Allen University, he had already been successful in the SIAC. The CAU Panthers finished 7-3-1, with probably their crowning moment being their defeat of Bethune–Cookman on Sept. 21. The Panthers pushed the Wildcats to a 38-37 loss in Daytona Beach’s Municipal Stadium. It was a statement win for the Panthers seen on HBCU GO.

Henry Frazier III – (Currently: Head Coach at Virginia State University) – Frazier led the Trojans to a 7-4 record (6-1 CIAA). They defeated the VUU Panthers 35-28 on Nov. 9 in the final regular season game of the season, before falling to them 17-13vin the first round of the NCAA playoffs. Frazier is no stranger to the HBCU realm as he had great success as the head coach of the NCCU Eagles during their transition from NCAA D-II to D-I.

Shawn Gibbs – (Currently: Head Coach at Fort Valley State) – Gibbs is no stranger to success. As a member of Rod Broadway’s NCA&T staff, Gibbs was a major part of the dynasty built in Greensboro, NC. The FVSU Wildcats finished 6-4 on the season (6-2 SIAC). Gibbs has been rumored as a choice for NCA&T’s head coaching position after the dismissal of Vincent Brown.

Matt Leone – (Currently Offensive Coordinator at NCCU) – Leone has constructed one of the most prolific offenses in the MEAC. This season the Eagles scored at a 35.5 points=per-game clip with over 4,200 yards of total offense. The Eagles lost to eventual MEAC Champion South Carolina State by only three points in their Oct. 3 game in Orangeburg, SC. Leone previously served as offensive coordinator at Southern University.

Jordan Odaffer – (Currently Defensive Coordinator South Carolina State) – Odaffer has been the defensive coordinator for head coach Chennis Berry since his days at Benedict. Benedict won back-to-back HBCU national championships and attained Benedict’s first-ever top-5 ranking. This season, the MEAC champions Bulldogs allowed only 283 points the entire season. The Bulldogs will play the SWAC champion in the Celebration Bowl on Nov. 14

Maurice Flowers – (Currently Head Coach Johnson C Smith) – Flowers is no stranger to the HBCU realm. The miraculous turnaround of JCSU under Flowers has been nothing short of amazing. With an 8-2 record (5-2 CIAA), JCSU had two losses to end the otherwise dynamic season, which eventually cost the Golden Bulls a playoff spot. He has revived the Golden Bulls posting their best record since 1975.

Anton Sewell – (Currently Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach at Morgan State) – Sewell has been a staple on the defensive side for the last several years. Coming with Damon Wilson from Bowie State, Sewell’s defenses have been dominant. Sewell was also a part of Henry Frazier’s success along the way. He helped Bowie State to four straight conference titles. This season the Bears allowed under 150 yards rushing per game.

Brian Jenkins – (Currently Offensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Edward Waters University) – Jenkins is the only coach available in this pool with a D-I HBCU national championship under his belt. Jenkins’ Bethune-Cookman Wildcats were dominant from 2010-2014 going to three NCAA playoffs. As coach, he also defeated FIU of the FBS. He also served as head coach of Alabama State University.

Torey Woodbury – (Current Special Teams Coordinator/ Tight Ends Howard University) – Woodbury was named assistant coach for the Bison in 2024. After a professional career where he played for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints, he returned to the college. He spent stints at Delaware State, Johnson C. Smith and at the Los Angeles Rams. He is abreast of the HBCU culture beginning with his record-setting career at Winston-Salem State.

Quinn Gray – (Currently Head Coach Albany State University) – Gray has an offensive mind that is capable of putting up points. His Golden Rams combined for nearly 4,000 yards of total offense this season. Gray came to Asu after serving as offensive analyst for the University of Memphis.

Terry Sims – ( Currently Director of Football Operations Alabama State ) – Sims had success as head coach of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats along with being an assistant on the B-CU staff for their three NCAA playoff games. As head coach, Sims had four winning seasons in his five years as head coach of the Wildcats. Sims is known as an aggressive recruiter.