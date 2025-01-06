Former HBCU gymnast wows with Kendrick Lamar floor routine

Kyrstin Johnson made a bold statement in her latest gymnastics performance, opening her floor routine with Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” The electrifying routine highlighted her powerful artistry and athleticism, setting the tone for her first season at Temple University. Johnson’s transfer comes after the closure of Talladega College’s gymnastics program, which marked a significant moment for HBCU gymnastics as a whole.

HBCU Gymnastics Legacy: From Fisk to Talladega

Fisk University holds the distinction of being the first HBCU to establish a gymnastics team, paving the way for increased representation in the sport. Talladega College followed as the second HBCU to sponsor a gymnastics program, providing opportunities for talented athletes like Johnson. However, Talladega’s program was recently shut down due to a lack of funding, underscoring the challenges HBCU athletic programs often face.

During her time at Talladega, Kyrstin Johnson excelled as a four-time First Team All-American and the 2023 USAG National Vault Champion. Her accomplishments cemented her status as one of the top gymnasts in collegiate competition and showcased the level of talent developed within HBCU programs.

Thriving at Temple University

At Temple, Johnson has brought the same determination that made her a star at Talladega. Her recent floor routine, paired with Kendrick Lamar’s anthem “Not Like Us”, captivated audiences online and demonstrated her ability to perform at the highest level. Now majoring in Biology, she balances academic rigor with her athletic career, embodying the values of perseverance and excellence.

Honoring and Advancing HBCU Gymnastics

The loss of Talladega’s gymnastics program is a blow to HBCU athletics, but athletes like Johnson continue to carry the legacy forward. By thriving at Temple, she ensures that the contributions of HBCU gymnastics programs remain recognized and celebrated.

Kristin Johnson’s journey highlights the significance of supporting and expanding gymnastics at HBCUs. Through her performances, she honors her roots while paving the way for future generations of Black gymnasts. Her story is a testament to the resilience of HBCU athletes and the lasting impact they have on the sport.