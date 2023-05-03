Baltimore Ravens make Morgan State DC coaching fellow

BALTIMORE, Md., May 3, 2023 — Morgan State assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Antone’ Sewell has been selected for the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program with the Baltimore Ravens.
The program’s objective is to give coaches opportunities to observe, participate and gain experience with NFL clubs, and help them eventually land full-time positions in the league.
“This is an opportunity I’ve looked forward to for a long time,” Sewell said. “A lot of guys I know have been a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, and everyone I know has described how rewarding it has been for their careers both on and off the field.”
“I’m really looking forward to going up there and learning everything I can and bringing some things back to our football program.”
Before taking the job at Morgan State, Sewell was the defensive coordinator of his alma mater Bowie State Bulldogs, leading a unit that won three straight CIAA championships from 2018-2021.
Sewell, who drew interest from Alabama State, joined Damon Wilson at Morgan State after Wilson was named Bears coach last season.
A native of New Carrollton, Md., Sewell also holds a Master’s in Counseling from Prairie View A&M. He served as a participant in the 2009 NCAA Football Coaches Academy in Indianapolis, Ind., the 2011 NCAA Expert Coaches Academy in Orlando, Fla. and the 2016 NCAA-NFL Coaches Academy in Tampa, Fla.
A four-year letterman at Bowie State University, Sewell was named the team’s Defensive MVP in 2001 after helping the Bulldogs to a 7-3 record. After a productive senior season in 2002 in which BSU advanced to the CIAA Championship Game, he was named to the All-CIAA Second Team.
Other previous coaching stops for the Bears’ defensive coach include Prairie View A&M and Fort Valley State.
