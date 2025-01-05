DeSean Jackson dives into HBCU culture with hoops appearence

DeSean Jackson, the new head football coach at Delaware State University, is ready to make his presence felt on his new HBCU campus and immerse himself in the culture. The former NFL wide receiver, best known for his 16 standout seasons with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens, was officially named the leader of DSU’s HBCU football program during Christmas week. His hiring comes just three weeks after the university parted ways with former coach Lee Hull.

Jackson is showing his dedication to connecting with the DSU community early. In a video shared on the DSU Athletics Instagram feed, he invited Hornet fans to join him at an upcoming basketball game against one of the top teams in all of HBCU basketball. “Coach Jack checkin’ in, new head football coach at Delaware State University,” he said. “Y’all come turn up. Hornet Nation, let’s get it!”

The star coach plans to attend the Delaware State basketball doubleheader against Norfolk State on Monday, Jan. 6. The women’s game kicks off the night at 5:30 PM, with the men’s game to follow. Both Norfolk State men’s and women’s teams are ranked in the m,id-major Top 25 and are considered the top teams in the MEAC coming into 2025. Fans who can’t make it to campus can catch the action as the men’s game streams live on ESPN+.

This marks an exciting time for Delaware State as the football program enters a new era under Jackson’s leadership. His NFL experience and larger-than-life personality bring fresh energy to the HBCU powerhouse. Jackson has already made it clear that he’s not just here to coach football—he’s here to be a part of the Hornet Nation family.

DeSean Jackson emphasized the tradition of HBCUs in a statement following his hiring. “HBCUs have much to be proud of in creating a more representative America. But that story is not simply a historical one. It continues to be written and includes the elevation of HBCU scholars and scholar-athletes in every field of human endeavor,” said Jackson.

Jackson’s official introduction as the head coach will take place on January 8th, where he is expected to share his vision for the team’s future.