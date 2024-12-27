DeSean Jackson talks HBCU coaching job he couldn’t pass up

Former NFL star Desean Jackson is officially the head coach at HBCU Delaware State University.

The school formally announced the news on Friday.

“DeSean Jackson is a perfect fit for our institution – incredibly competitive, optimistic about the prospects for our collective future, and focused on the fundamentals of the institution: STUDENTS FIRST,” said Tucker.

Jackson, a Los Angeles native from the Crenshaw district, played 15 seasons in the NFL with notable stints in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, all of which are areas of primary recruiting emphasis for Delaware State University. Jackson began his career as a big-play wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles and continues to hold the record for most 60+ and 80+ yard catches in NFL history. A three-time Pro Bowler, Jackson also played for the Los Angeles Rams, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson emphasized the rich tradition of HBCU student-athletes that largely transformed professional sports in the latter half of the 20th century.

“HBCUs have much to be proud of in creating a more representative America. But that story is not simply a historical one. It continues to be written and includes the elevation of HBCU scholars and scholar athletes in every field of human endeavor,” said Jackson.

“The opportunity for me to help write another chapter here at DSU is a once-in-a-lifetime moment consistent with my journey as a young boy finding his way to manhood through mentorship, accountability, achievement, and discipline,” Jackson continued. “If we build that kind of culture at Delaware State University, we will attract the right talent and radically change the trajectory of this program. I cannot wait to get started.” Amazon Prime will release a documentary on Jackson’s life this fall.

Andy Reid, a three-time Super Bowl Champion and Head Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, was emphatic in his support for Jackson. Reid was Jackson’s coach during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

DeSean Jackson will take over a Delaware State team that hasn’t recorded a winning record since 2012. (HBCU Gameday photo)

“DeSean is like a son to me – a fierce competitor on the field, without rival, and a quality leader off of it,” said Reid. “I could not be more supportive of his desire to coach Division I football and would stake my career on his success at Delaware State University. We are bound at the hip and are forever family. I cannot wait to see where he takes the University and where the University takes him. This is a win-win for everyone, particularly the young men that get to learn from him and the incredible staff he will assemble – many football aficionados who have been with him since the very beginning.”

Many others have offered their support, including Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Sean McVay, who noted Jackson’s love of the game as well as his three-phase football acumen.

“I could talk about this guy all day, but the short of it is that you get a high-character leader of men, a student of the game, and an authentic passion that will inspire new supporters to Delaware State University football,” said McVay.

Three-time Super Bowl champion and Delaware State University alumnus John Taylor, who played for the San Francisco 49ers throughout his career and who was a 2019 Black Collegiate Football Hall of Fame inductee, also happens to be DeSean Jackson’s uncle.

“Having played football for many different coaches throughout my career, each one has added a unique dynamic to my game. I’m excited to see the new direction Coach Jackson will take the team – his vision and leadership are sure to bring fresh energy and opportunities for growth,” said Taylor.

The hiring of DeSean Jackson concludes an exhaustive search that emphasized the University’s renewed commitment to athletic transformation. Two years ago, the HBCU began its Athletic Transformation project focused primarily on football with a $1MM gift by former scholar-athlete Steve Ewing (c/o 1983) and $9MM in support from the State of Delaware. The centerpiece of the effort is an indoor training facility for all scholar-athletes at the University, and key upgrades to Alumni Stadium. The overall project is expected to cost $25MM – $30MM.

“We no longer dream big dreams. We are in execution mode, which means having the right vision, the right talent, and a set of inspirational leaders who can see the road ahead for a university whose time has come. DeSean will be one of those leaders throughout our institution,” said University President Tony Allen.

Delaware State University has ranked in the top 5 public HBCUs and top 10 HBCUs overall since Dr. Allen began his tenure in January 2020. The University is also now the #1 choice for students of color in Delaware and home to the state-sponsored Inspire Scholarship, a fully funded, tuition-free scholarship for any Delaware-graduating high school senior with a 2.75 GPA and a commitment to public service at the University. More than 70 percent of incoming, in-state, first-year students are Inspire Scholars.

Delaware State University will hold its first press conference with Coach Jackson on campus at the University’s Athletic Hall of Fame in the MLK Student Center on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.