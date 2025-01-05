Homegrown HBCU talent takes leap to Power Four football

The collegiate football journey of South Carolina State playmaker Caden High is a testament to perseverance and ambition, as the once Division II HBCU football player has reportedly committed to the University of Stanford, an ACC school, after a standout season for the MEAC champion Bulldogs.

From his early days at Division II HBCU Benedict College under Coach Chinnis Berry to moving with his head coach to the FCS level at South Carolina State, and now transferring to Stanford in the ACC, High’s journey from Division II HBCU to Stanford reflects the popular addage that “you can go anywhere from an HBCU.”

Standing at 5’10” and 160 pounds, the junior from Loganville, GA, and graduate of Grayson High School, will now have an opportunity to shine on one the biggest stage in college football.

Foundation at HBCU Benedict College

Caden High began his collegiate career at Benedict College, an HBCU in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). As a freshman in 2023, he recorded 781 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 47 receptions, showcasing his ability to be a game-changer. Highlights from his time at Benedict include:

156 receiving yards against Albany State:

70-yard touchdown against Shaw:

Coach Chinnis Berry saw High’s potential and made him a cornerstone of the offense. When Berry became head coach at South Carolina State, another prominent HBCU football program, High followed, continuing their successful partnership.

Thriving at South Carolina State

At South Carolina State, High elevated his game further. In the 2024 season, he became one of the top offensive players in HBCU football and the FCS, recording 908 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 62 catches. His standout performances included:

152 receiving yards and a touchdown vs. North Carolina A&T: A career-best game that highlighted his dominance.

A career-best game that highlighted his dominance. 70-yard reception vs. Tennessee Tech: His longest catch of the season, showcasing his explosiveness.

His longest catch of the season, showcasing his explosiveness. Two touchdowns vs. North Carolina Central: A clutch performance in a critical MEAC matchup.

Caden High also contributed on special teams, further proving his versatility. His growth under Berry’s guidance solidified his reputation as one of the most dynamic players in HBCU football.

A Leap to the ACC with Stanford

After another stellar season, High announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, in an emotional tweet. High thanked South Carolina State and its fans:

“First and foremost, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Bulldog Nation for the unwavering support I’ve received during my time here. It has truly been an honor to wear the Bulldog uniform. After much prayer and thoughtful conversations with my family, I’ve made the decision to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.”

Stanford offers High the chance to compete against some of the nation’s top programs in the ACC. Known for his speed, precision route running, and ability to make big plays, High is expected to become a key part of the Cardinal’s offense.

Career Highlights

High’s journey through college football is filled with memorable achievements:

2023 at Benedict College (HBCU): 47 receptions, 781 yards, 9 touchdowns Career-best game: 156 yards vs. Albany State 70-yard touchdown vs. Shaw

2024 at South Carolina State (HBCU): 62 receptions, 908 yards, 7 touchdowns Career-best game: 152 yards and a touchdown vs. North Carolina A&T 70-yard reception vs. Tennessee Tech



His journey should serve as an inspiration to athletes across the country, particularly within the HBCU community, showing that with hard work and perseverance, success is always within reach.