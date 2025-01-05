QB transfer adds fuel to one of HBCU football’s fiercest rivalries

Czavian “Zae” Teasett, one of the most promising quarterbacks in HBCU football, has announced his transfer from Southern University to Grambling State University. This high-profile move adds fuel to the already intense SWAC rivalry between the two storied programs and positions Grambling for a potential resurgence in the 2025 season with a veteran signal caller.

Teasett, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt sophomore from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, made a significant impact during the 2024 season with Southern. Known for his dual-threat abilities, Teasett completed 71 of 129 passes for 941 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added 217 rushing yards and one touchdown on 39 carries. His impressive early-season performances earned him the title of SWAC Player of the Week in Week 2 and an Honorable Mention for the Stats Perform FCS National Freshman Player of the Week in September.

Despite his achievements, Teasett’s time at Southern took a turn late in the season when the coaching staff shifted their focus to freshman quarterback Jalen Woods. Woods led the Jaguars to a 24-14 victory over Grambling in the 51st Annual Bayou Classic, a hallmark event in HBCU and SWAC football. Following this, Teasett entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, seeking a fresh start.

A Rivalry Rekindled in the SWAC

The move to Grambling State not only gives Teasett a chance to showcase his skills in a new environment but also heightens the stakes in the legendary Southern-Grambling rivalry. Southern dominated the SWAC West in 2024 with a 7-1 conference record and emerged as one of the top programs in HBCU football. Grambling, on the other hand, struggled with a 2-6 conference record, underscoring the need for a game-changer like Teasett.

Coach Mickey Joseph at Grambling is rebuilding the Grambling State University program, and Teasett’s arrival could be a cornerstone for their future success. His ability to make plays with both his arm and legs aligns well with the Tigers’ need for a dynamic leader on offense.

Teasett’s transfer highlights the growing competition within HBCU football and the SWAC conference. The transfer portal has become a pivotal tool for programs to bolster their rosters and compete at the highest level of HBCU athletics. For Grambling, landing Teasett signals their intent to return to the top tier of the SWAC.

Looking ahead, the 2025 Bayou Classic is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games in HBCU football. With Teasett now wearing the black and gold of Grambling, the stage is set for an unforgettable showdown against his former team.

Teasett’s journey is more than a personal comeback—it’s a reminder of the excitement, talent, and passion that define HBCU football and the SWAC. His transfer is poised to make waves in the conference and elevate one of the greatest rivalries in college sports to new heights.