HBCU women’s squad knocks off second SEC foe this season

Norfolk State women’s basketball continues to turn heads this season, claiming its second SEC victory by defeating Auburn 63-57 on Sunday afternoon at Neville Arena. The Spartans, an HBCU powerhouse and the two-time defending MEAC champions, have cemented their reputation as giant killers, following up on a thrilling 57-54 win over Missouri in November.

The Spartans controlled the game for nearly 37 minutes, leaning on a dominant defense and a balanced offensive attack. Guard Diamond Johnson led the way with 17 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, while Da’Brya Clark added 15 points, including clutch free throws down the stretch. Norfolk State also showcased its depth, with contributions from players like Kierra Wheeler and Anjanae Richardson, who combined for 12 points and nine rebounds.

Auburn struggled to find rhythm against Norfolk State’s defense, which forced 16 turnovers and limited the Tigers to 37% shooting. Deyona Gaston carried Auburn with a double-double performance, scoring 29 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a deficit that swelled to as much as 17 points in the fourth quarter.

The Spartans’ ability to dominate the paint was a key factor in the victory. They outscored Auburn 36-30 in the lane and held a 42-33 rebounding advantage, including 21 offensive boards that translated into 21 second-chance points. Norfolk State’s relentless hustle and execution proved decisive, particularly in the second half when Auburn attempted a late rally.

This win not only solidifies Norfolk State’s standing as a top HBCU program but also underscores its readiness to compete on the national stage. Beating two SEC teams in a single season is a rare feat for any mid-major program, let alone an HBCU. As Norfolk State heads into conference play, it does so with heightened expectations and momentum as it heads into conference play 11-4 overall.

With its resume already featuring two SEC wins, Norfolk State will be a team to watch come March.