Why we shouldn’t rain on Mississippi Valley’s Presidential parade

A lot has been made of Mississippi Valley State University’s Mean Green Marching Machine accepting an invitation to play at the Presidential Inauguration Parade of President Donald Trump. Most of the comments have been on the negative side. The question is how could the university and marching band support this divisive president? How can the university and band support a political party that is destroying many of the things that helped propel our Historically Black Colleges and Universities?

The answer to me is simple. I remember Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009, like it was yesterday. I was a media person covering the FAMU Marching “100” in the inaugural parade of President Barack Obama. It was freezing cold, slightly raining at some points, long delayed because of a medical emergency, and historic at the same time.

I remember sitting in formation for nearly two hours after leaving the various security clearing positions. Because of the long line of parade performers, we were not able to go back to a warm shelter because of the medical delay at the swearing-in ceremony. We ran in circles, huddled up, and told jokes to pass the time away.

I also remember looking around during that time. We were in Washington, D.C. at one of the most sacred events on Earth. It was a historical moment. It was a moment that only happens once every four years and not everyone has been invited to participate in the historic event. That performance ending near Pennsylvania Avenue with the President of the United States and the first family saluting our band is one of the most patriotic things I’ve ever taken part in.

Not every band has on their resume that they have marched in an inaugural parade. It is an honor not to be taken lightly. It will forever be a part of the history of the university.

Most importantly, for the college students who march in the band, it will be an unforgettable adventure. First, I must admit that the bus ride from Ita Bena, Mississippi will be a long one. A Google map search indicates the ride will be over 15 hours. However, college students bond and pass the time. With the little time this younger generation spends actually socializing, it is much-needed face-to-face interaction. It will be a time they will never forget.

The anxiety of the security measures will be exciting once they are done. Going through the Pentagon parking lot they will have to disembark their bus, let the police dogs on, walk through a very sensitive metal detector, and then reload the bus. They will all have to attain Secret Service clearance in advance. There will be no doubt they will be at an official presidential event.

The entire parade route will be littered with military, federal agents, and every law enforcement officer known to man. They will be staggered two-deep and about six feet apart for the duration of the parade route. Additionally, military snipers will be on most federal buildings to prevent any attacks. That left a lasting impression on the gravity of the event that remains to this day.

Finally, when they walk past the president’s grandstand with bulletproof glass, they will realize how integral a part they will play in our country’s history. That can’t be taken for granted and can never be taken away from either the band members or the university.

While some still contend that Mississippi Valley State should not attend the Presidential Inauguration Parade and support President Donald Trump, I offer this suggestion. Mississippi is one of the lowest-funded higher education systems. Even the larger schools like Mississippi State complain of the deficiency in funding. If that school is complaining about its deficiencies, imagine the plight of the little HBCU in western Mississippi. One thing we do know about President Donald Trump, he is known to support his supporters. This could result in a shot in the arm that Mississippi Valley State sorely needs.