Division II HBCU quarterbacks making leap to DI progams

Two of the brightest stars in Division II HBCU football are stepping onto a bigger stage. Isaiah Freeman, the electrifying quarterback out of Lincoln University (PA), is heading to Hampton, while Shaw University’s steady leader Christian Peters is taking his talents to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. These moves highlight the growing trend of Division II football programs as a pipeline for Division I talent, adding veteran firepower to rosters eager for success.

Freeman brought energy and vision to Lincoln, transforming the program with his dynamic play. In 2022, Freeman was named CIAA Offensive Rookie of the Year, showcasing his potential as a rising star within HBCU football. He continued to refine his skills, delivering critical plays under pressure and setting the stage for an even more impactful 2023 season. In 2023, Freeman elevated his game to new heights, earning CIAA Offensive Player of the Year honors. He completed 139 of 274 passes for 2,319 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding 471 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. His standout games included a five-touchdown performance against Bluefield State and a three-touchdown, 278-yard effort against Winston-Salem. In 2024, despite a more challenging year, he contributed 990 passing yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 211 yards and four scores. Transitioning from the CIAA to Division I represents a significant milestone, not just for Freeman but for the perception of HBCU talent emerging from smaller conferences. Now at Hampton, Freeman has the opportunity to shine on a larger stage and elevate the Pirates’ offense in the competitive Colonial Athletic Association.

Peters had an equally impactful career at Shaw, where his leadership and versatility made him a cornerstone of HBCU football success. Over 27 games, he passed for 3,052 yards and 30 touchdowns, complemented by 426 rushing yards and seven scores. In his 2024 season, Peters delivered 1,478 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 151 rushing yards with three scores. His ability to adapt to game situations made him invaluable, and his performances included critical moments like a six-touchdown showcase against Albany State in 2024. As he transitions to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Peters brings with him the experience of leading a team through both highs and lows. His composure under pressure and ability to energize an offense make him a vital addition for a program looking to rebuild in the competitive SWAC.

The moves of Freeman and Peters underscore the growing opportunities created by the NCAA transfer portal. These transitions demonstrate how standout CIAA players from Division II can seamlessly step into Division I programs and make an immediate impact. For both Hampton and UAPB, the arrival of these quarterbacks signals hope and renewed energy, potentially turning the tide for their respective teams.

Freeman and Peters are entering new chapters with high expectations. Freeman’s dynamic style could be the difference-maker Hampton needs to contend in a tough conference, while Peters’ composed leadership may provide the consistency Arkansas-Pine Bluff has been seeking. Their journeys reflect the hard work, determination, and rising prominence of HBCU football, setting the stage for what could be defining moments in their careers.