Top HBCU hoops squad gets big W, now faces No. 1 team in nation

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Norfolk State guard Brian Moore Jr. poured in a career-high 33 points on Sunday afternoon, leading the Virginia HBCU to a 77-74 road triumph over High Point.



The Spartans (9-6) handed High Point (12-3) its first home loss of the season, snapping an eight-game win streak for the Panthers on the Qubein Center floor. Norfolk State has now picked up nonconference victories over Sun Belt, CAA (2), Big West, SWAC (2), and Big South opponents.



Moore shot 13-of-21 from the floor and 7-of-7 at the free throw line in the highlight HBCU basketball performance, adding six assists and five rebounds. The showing marked the most points by a Norfolk State player in a single game since Jonathan Wade scored 34 points against Elizabeth City State on Nov. 15, 2016.



The hometown returnee, Kuluel Mading, knocked down a three-pointer to start the game for the Spartans. A High Point native, Mading earned the Spartans plenty of support with nearly 50 friends and family in attendance.







Checking The Box Score

Brian Moore Jr. led his HBCU with a career-high 33 points, shooting 13-of-21 from the floor and 7-of-7 at the free-throw line

Moore added six assists and five rebounds

Christian Ings added 12 points on a 5-of-6 shooting day. The graduate guard now has shot 11-of-12 from the floor across his last two games

Chase Johnston scored 24 points for High Point, making eight 3-pointers

45 of High Point’s 74 points came from behind the arc, knocking down 15 3-pointers

Norfolk State outscored High Point 40-8 in the paint

Norfolk State shot 28-of-52 (53.8 percent) from the floor

Sunday’s game featured eight lead changes and four ties

Read the full game recap here.

UP NEXT



Norfolk State remains on the road for one last road test of the 2024 calendar year – a daunting one at that. The Spartans head to Knoxville, Tenn. to face Tennessee – the No. 1 ranked team in the nation – at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31

VOLUNTEER VIEW

Tennessee owns a 12-0 record, earning the No. 1 ranking nationally in both the AP and Coaches polls

The Volunteers haven’t lost at home this season, winning all seven opportunities

Tennessee has outscored opponents by an average of 24.6 points per game

Chaz Lanier leads Tennessee with 19. 3 points per game, shooting 47.4 percent from behind the arc