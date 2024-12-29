Alabama football legend takes over FCS program

Sam Shade, a former Alabama football standout and national champion, has been named the new head football coach at Alabama A&M University. The announcement, made by Director of Athletics Dr. Paul Bryant on the From the Hill Podcast, positions Shade to lead the Bulldogs in their quest to return to prominence within the FCS and the HBCU football landscape.

Shade, who played a pivotal role in Alabama football’s success during his collegiate career, brings a wealth of experience as both a player and coach. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Shade helped the Crimson Tide capture the 1992 national championship before embarking on an eight-year NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins.

“People love people who have played and went to Alabama,” Dr. Bryant said. “He’s going to have another fanbase that is going to be able to support some of the efforts that we need to have supported at Alabama A&M.

Since transitioning from playing to coaching, Shade has built an impressive resume. He served on the staffs of Samford University, Georgia State University, and the Cleveland Browns. At Pinson Valley High School, he guided the program to a state championship, showcasing his ability to build winning teams. Most recently, Shade transformed Miles College’s football program, taking a 1-9 team in 2022 to a 10-3 record and a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) title in 2024. Under his leadership, the Golden Bears also advanced to the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Shade’s ties to Alabama football and the state itself played a key role in Alabama A&M’s decision. Dr. Bryant highlighted Shade’s ability to recruit top talent throughout the region. “Sam has deep connections across Alabama and a proven track record of identifying and developing players. His background with Alabama football and his work at Miles College show he understands what it takes to build a championship program.”

In addition to his football expertise, Shade’s experience at HBCUs was a critical factor in his hiring.

For Sam Shade, taking over the Alabama A&M program represents an opportunity to make his mark in the FCS. With the Bulldogs looking to return to their winning ways, Shade’s leadership and Alabama football pedigree bring a renewed sense of optimism to the program.

“The resources, the hold in the state of Alabama is what sold us as well,” Bryant continued. “He has vast resources in the state of Alabama, where he recruits all across the state. And he has connections everywhere. And then not only in the state, but all across the country.”

Alabama A&M fans and alumni are eager to see what the future holds under the leadership of the former Alabama football star, as Shade prepares to bring his championship mentality to Huntsville.