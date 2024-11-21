HBCU hoops power gives ACC squad a scare on the road

STANFORD, Calif. – HBCU Norfolk State put up an admirable effort against a strong road opponent but came up just a few plays short of an upset late Wednesday night against West Coast ACC opponent Stanford in a 70-63 defeat.



The Spartans (4-2) overcame a 15-point first-half deficit to eventually take a second-half lead, fueled by 24 points from Murray State transfer Brian Moore Jr. and 17 points from graduate guard Christian Ings. Maxime Raynaud led the Cardinal (5-0) with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.



Ings put the Spartans on the board first with an acrobatic finish, but Stanford went into control mode after that. The Cardinal answered with a 14-0 run before Ings drained a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding.



Jalen Myers knocked down a shot from deep soon after, cutting the gap to six. The UT Martin transfer scored in the paint later in the half, as the Spartans continued to knock on the door.



Providing a spark off the bench, Terrance Jones stepped into a 3-pointer with confidence midway through the first half. Stanford started to heat up from all areas of the floor, though, jumping out to a 30-15 lead on a string of jump shots from Ryan Agarwal.



Fresh off receiving his second consecutive MEAC Player of the Week recognition days prior, Moore started the game quiet, scoring his first basket of the night with 8:48 to play in the first period. The New York native got back in rhythm quickly, though, ending up with 10 first-half points.



A tough turnaround jumper from Ings pulled the HBCU squad within seven before Moore hit a stepback mid-range to keep the momentum going. Norfolk State freshman Melo Baines showed poise on the road, scoring at the rim off a dish from Sin’Cere McMahon.



Another contested jump shot by Ings helped the Spartans pull within five at the half of the ACC squad, trailing 38-33.



Myers got the Spartans going with an and-one layup early in the second period, giving the HBCU a 39-36 lead. Moore sped past his defender for a reverse layup on the Spartans’ next possession, cutting the gap to a single point.

A media timeout gave both teams time to regroup, and Norfolk State didn’t slow down. Ings got the bucket for another score, pushing the Spartans ahead 40-39 for their first lead since the game’s opening minute.



Ings put Norfolk State up 42-40 moments later with a soft shot of the glass, but several defensive stops from the Cardinal helped the home team get back in front. A hook shot from ACC Player of the Week Maxime Raynaud surged Stanford ahead by three before Jaylen Blakes hit a 3-pointer to give his squad a 52-46 advantage with 8:08 to play.



Every time Stanford looked ready to pull away, however, the HBCU hoops squad came up with a clutch play to inject more life into a comeback effort. Moore drained a crucial 3-pointer when the Spartans went down by seven, before pulling off a strong and-one basket when facing a nine-point deficit.



Moore continued his rallying performance with a pivotal pullup jumper, cutting Stanford’s lead to just two points with 2:50 left on the clock. Stanford answered with a 3-pointer, but Ings bullied his way to the rim for another score in response.



Stanford’s Aidan Cammann came up with a block on Moore in a one-possession game, helping the Cardinal hold on. Sin’Cere McMahon hit a 3-pointer to keep Norfolk State alive in the game’s final 30 seconds, but Stanford knocked down enough free throws down the stretch, and the West Coast ACC squad remains unbeaten on the year.



Checking The Box Score

Brian Moore Jr. led Norfolk State with 24 points, shooting 8-of-18 from the floor

Christian Ings added 17 points

Stanford outrebounded Norfolk State 42-34

Norfolk State shot 24-of-54 from the floor (44.4 percent) on Wednesday, shooting 53.9 percent (14-of-26) in the first half and 35.7 percent (10-of-28) in the second

Saturday’s game featured three lead changes and three ties

NSU shot 10-of-11 from the free throw line (90.9 percent)

News & Notes

Wednesday marked the first-ever meeting between the Norfolk State and Stanford men’s basketball programs

Norfolk State dropped to 4-2 with the loss

Stanford improved to 5-0 with the win

Brian Moore Jr. led Norfolk State in scoring for the fifth time this season through six games

UP NEXT



Norfolk State will continue its West Coast road trip southwards, facing Grand Canyon (2-2) on Friday night at 9 p.m. EST.