DeSean Jackson lands transfer from HBCU champions

Delaware State University’s new head football coach, DeSean Jackson, didn’t waste any time making waves in the recruiting world and snatching up another HBCU player. Officially hired on Friday, Jackson has already secured his first transfer portal commitment: running back Kobe Boykin from Jackson State, the reigning 2024 HBCU National Champions.

Both Jackson and Boykin hail from Los Angeles, creating a natural connection between the two. Boykin, a freshman, is a 5-foot-8, 165-pound standout with a decorated high school career. He played at Orange High School in California and Miami Edison in Florida, earning accolades such as Orange Coast League MVP, First Team All-State, and MaxPreps All-American honors.

Boykin announced his decision to enter the transfer portal at 12:01 PM on Sunday. He announced his decision to commit to DSU at 4:08 PM on Twitter,“ @DeSeanJackson10 #Jaccera long way from 6th ave! Let’s do it.”

DeSean Jackson, a Crenshaw district native and former NFL star, is determined to transform Delaware State’s football program. His hiring has generated excitement around DSU, and landing Boykin, from a championship culture is an early sign of progress.

Boykin’s addition strengthens Delaware State’s roster and shows Jackson’s ability to attract talent as he begins his tenure. DSU is set to welcome Boykin to campus soon, with hopes he can bring the same level of success he experienced at Jackson State.

The journey for Delaware State football under Jackson’s leadership has officially begun.