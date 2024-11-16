HBCU Football: Virginia Union holds off rival, repeats as CIAA champ

Virginia Union held off Virginia State in a gritty 17-13 battle to claim the CIAA Championship in Salem, Virginia, securing back-to-back titles in an HBCU title bout. The victory, powered by the relentless ground game led by Jada Byers and a staunch defensive stand, solidified the Panthers’ dominance in the conference as they now await word on their potential berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The Panthers struck early, with Byers capping an eight-play, 94-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Virginia State answered with a field goal in the second, but Brady Myers’ 22-yard kick just before halftime gave Virginia Union a 10-3 lead.

In the third quarter, Virginia State’s Romelo Williams connected with Tylique Ray for a seven-yard touchdown to tie the game between the two Virginia HBCUs at 10-10. The momentum seemed to shift, but Virginia Union responded early in the fourth. Quarterback Mark Wright found Reginald Vick Jr. on a 23-yard strike, giving the Panthers a 17-10 edge.

Virginia Union players celebrate after beating Virginia State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Virginia State clawed back with a field goal, narrowing the gap to 17-13 midway through the final quarter. The Trojans’ final drive reached Virginia Union territory, but the Panthers’ defense stiffened, forcing a turnover on downs with less than a minute remaining. Roberto Alvarez sealed the victory with a late interception.

Byers — the CIAA Offensive Player ofThe Year– was a workhorse for the Panthers, rushing for 178 yards and a touchdown, while the defense recorded seven tackles for loss, including two sacks. The win not only crowned Virginia Union as champions but also underscored their resilience and ability to thrive under pressure.

Now 8-3, Virginia Union awaits the NCAA playoff selection. The HBCU squad is hopeful for an opportunity to extend its season and showcase their championship pedigree on a national stage for the third consecutive year.