Michael Vick gets emotional as Fox NFL Kickoff crew salutes him

Michael Vick made his first appearance on Fox NFL Kickoff on FS1 since accepting the head coaching job at Norfolk State.

Vick, a member of the Fox NFL Kickoff show since 2017, was overtaken with emotion as co-hosts Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman showered him with love and donned Norfolk State gear in solidarity.

“This wasn’t easy. Bittersweet,” Michael Vick said of having to leave the show to take over as head coach at Norfolk State. “But when you get an opportunity to go lead young men in your community where I grew up — watching his team. I wanted them to be assured that they wanted me to be the head coach with no experience. But I got what it takes. I got all the right people around me. And I’m ready to embark on a new journey.”



A grateful Vick thanked the network as well as his colleagues.



“So I know y’all will be there right with me, but this will forever be home,” Vick said. “And I’ll never forget that.”

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Fame Charles Woodson spoke glowingly of his colleague while wearing a Norfolk State hat.

“You see the emotion. That’s what it means to him and he’s going to pour all of that into you. Anybody that’s out there undecided about what you’r going to do — I’ve been around this man for a few years now. You’re going to get the best knowledge you can get.”



Michael Vick will be announced as Norfolk State’s head football coach on Monday at 10 AM EST.