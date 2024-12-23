Michael Vick talks recruiting, goals and money in college football

NORFOLK, VA — Michael Vick held his inaugural press conference at Norfolk State University on Monday after being introduced as head coach of the FCS HBCU college football program. He offered a compelling glimpse into his vision for the program. From tackling recruitment challenges to setting ambitious goals, here are five key takeaways:

—

Recruitment and Player Development Are the Cornerstones

Recruitment is central to Vick’s vision for success at Norfolk State. With a focus on tapping into the talent-rich 757 area, he explained, “We know the type of talent we produce. You’ve got to take the talent and bring it out of them.” Vick’s approach to coaching emphasizes simplicity and clarity: “Sometimes less is more… We’ll make sure our kids are prepared and ready to go.”

By prioritizing player development and tailoring strategies to maximize their potential, Vick aims to build a program capable of sustained success.

—

Pressure Is a Positive Force

Vick embraces the pressure that comes with leading a college football program, viewing it as a motivator rather than a burden. “If there’s no pressure, then what are we doing it for?” he said. Reflecting on his personal drive, he added, “I put pressure on myself to be better than I was the day before.”

This mentality sets the tone for both his players and the program as a whole, encouraging a culture of excellence and self-improvement.

The Celebration Bowl Is the Goal

Vick made it clear that reaching the Celebration Bowl, the matchup between HBCU conference champions of the MEAC and SWAC, is a primary target for the program. He expressed excitement about pursuing milestones Norfolk State has yet to achieve: “Norfolk State has never made it to the Celebration Bowl… Now we’ve got some goals and got some things we set out for and some things to aspire to do.”

By aiming for this prestigious game, Vick sets an ambitious benchmark that reflects his commitment to elevating the Spartans to national prominence.

Michael Vick poses with current members of the Norfolk State football program. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday).

—

College Sports Is About Money—But It’s Not Everything

Vick candidly addressed the financial realities of modern college football.



“As of right now is about money. I mean, let’s just be candid,” Vick said straight-forwardly. “But it is what it is, you know, that it’s great for the student athletes, it’s great for the young men and women who have the opportunity to do great things. And so I got to look at this, situation as some of these kids might develop into, the players that they want to develop into and still have some eligibilty and make it go on to a big school and get what they deserve.

This practical approach underscores Vick’s commitment to success through strategic development, even in a financially driven environment.

—

Building a Legacy and Inspiring the Community

For Vick, coaching at Norfolk State is about more than football—it’s about creating a lasting legacy that uplifts the university and its community. “This is really not about me. This is about the legacy that I can leave,” he said. Rallying the fan base, he declared, “Turn up and show out. It’s a new day. We’re not cutting any corners.”

Through a focus on uniting the community and elevating Norfolk State’s football program, Vick aims to make a lasting impact both on and off the field.

—

### Conclusion

Michael Vick’s first press conference as Norfolk State’s head coach revealed his passion, ambition, and strategic mindset. With goals like reaching the Celebration Bowl and a commitment to development over finances, Vick sets a high bar for the program’s future.

“We’re turning the corner. It’s going to be a great ride.”