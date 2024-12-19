SEC squad hauls in top HBCU defender via portal

Yet another HBCU star is headed to the SEC ranks — this time to the University of South Carolina.



Former Grambling State linebacker Andrew Jones told On3Sports that he has committed to the SEC squad.



A four-star prospect out of high school, Jones came to the Louisiana-based HBCU from the University of Memphis. He played in four games as a freshman in 2021 before being redshirted. He appeared in 10 games the following season, totaling four tackles and a sack — all coming against Mississippi State.



He then transferred to Grambling State where he saw action in just two games during the 2023 season.

Jones, a native of Marrero, La., had a sensational season for Grambling State, tallying 122.0 total tackles (57 solo), 20.5 tackles of loss, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown. He was named the league’s co-Defensive Player of The Year.

Andrew Jones had a big year in the SWAC after starting his career at the University of Memphis.

His total tackles ranked him first in the SWAC and sixth nationally, while his tackles for were tied for second in the SWAC and fourth in FCS.

Jones registered double-digit tackles in 10 of GSU’s 12 games, including logging a season-high 15 tackles on Nov. 14 versus Alabama A&M.

South Carolina has picked up a breakout player from an HBCU before. The SEC squad landed former South Carolina State running back Jawarn Howell, who was a freshman All-American with the MEAC squad. He played in just four games in 2024, rushing for 92 yards on 14 carries and one score, but announced he will be back after getting an NIL deal.