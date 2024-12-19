HBCU settles with NCAA over academic certification errors

HAMPTON, Va. – The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions has approved a Negotiated Resolution Agreement with Virginia-based HBCU Hampton University following a collaborative investigation into academic certification errors. Rather than engage in an adversarial process, Hampton and the NCAA enforcement staff worked together to resolve the matter, resulting in strengthened support for the university’s academic certification process.

“From the moment these violations were discovered, Hampton took this investigation seriously,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “I am proud of how we cooperated with the NCAA and reached a collaborative agreement. Hampton University will continue to operate with the highest ethical standards and absolute integrity.”

The investigation determined that some HBCU student-athletes competed while academically ineligible due to unintentional errors in the academic certification process. These errors occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time of significant staffing turnover in key leadership positions responsible for academic certification. Once new leadership was in place and operations stabilized, Hampton promptly identified the infractions and took immediate steps to address them.

To prevent similar issues in the future, Hampton has invested in additional positions to strengthen its academic certification process and implemented comprehensive best practices to ensure continued compliance.

“Hampton University has instituted a robust certification model to ensure compliance moving forward,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. “I am also pleased that our student-athletes and programs will continue to compete at the highest level, as no postseason bans, scholarship losses, or recruiting restrictions were imposed.”

This resolution highlights Hampton University’s proactive response, commitment to compliance, and dedication to maintaining its student-athlete’s academic and athletic success.