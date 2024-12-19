Tyrese’s daughter is headed to an HBCU

Singer and actor Tyrese will soon be the father of an HBCU student as his daughter is head to Clark Atlanta University.



The multi-platinum singer revealed, via Instagram, that his daughter would be attending the HBCU. He posted a photo with his daughter in front of the gates of the university.

“CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY is the choice…. As a father I am forever indebted to the love and #DaddyDaughter love that is real….,” Tyrese wrote. “Through it all my daughter ON HER OWN has decided that CLARK ATLANTA.

Ironically, Tyrese was recently in Atlanta observing HBCU culture. Back in August he showed up at the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge at the start of the season as Florida A&M took on Norfolk State. He was there to promote his movie ‘1992.’

Tyrese gets instructions as he prepares to enter the field during the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

While outside the stadium, Tyrese posted a video on Instagram of him watching the Florida A&M Marching 100 march past him into Center Parc Stadium before the game. He sat in his car, admiring the band as they moved past him.

“They don’t even know I’m right here. They’re the stars,” Tyrese remarked into the camera. “They’re in college. They’re breaking generational curses in their families. They are the stars.

“FAMU – I’m so inspired right now.”

He found his way into the stadium and on the field a few hours later, waving to the 22,000-plus fans in the stadium. When he walked to the sidelines he was greeted by members of the Norfolk State Spartan Legion Band, who put on an impromptu performance with him prior to taking the field for halftime. Tyrese briefly joined in while filming from his phone.