VIEW ALL SCORES
Juwarn Howell, South Carolina State University
MEAC

South Carolina State University RB Jawarn Howell hits portal

South Carolina State RB Jawarn Howell likely headed FBS after a spectacular freshman season.
Posted on

Near the end of his final season, a reporter asked South Carolina State University head coach Buddy Pough if he was worried about freshman Jawarn Howell hitting the transfer portal. At least he tried to — but Pough didn’t even want to put it out into the atmosphere. 

“Don’t you start that,” Pough said with a grin that showed he was being pleasant, but a tone that showed he meant business. “Don’t even ask that question.”

Unfortunately the cat — or Bulldog in this case — was likely already out of the bag.

Howell, the MEAC Rookie of The Year and league-leading rusher, announced on Friday that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal. 

Jawarn Howell, South Carolina State University

“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Howell tweeted on Friday afternoon. I would like to thank SC STATE for allowing me to continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my coaching staff, fanbase and teammates @SCState_Fb for believing in me and helping me become the player I am today.”

Jawarn Howell led the MEAC in rushing with 808 yards (80.9 ypg) on 102 carries, and 7 TDs. He also recorded ten receptions for 149 yards, 2 TDs in nine games. He was named the FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week following a 283-yard rushing performance on 27 carries and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Howard. In addition to the national honors, Howell earned MEAC Rookie of the Week honors for four straight weeks. 

At 6’1, 215 pounds, the Mooresville, NC native is a big back who has shown he has speed as well. Within an hour of tweeting his intentions to enter the transfer portal, Howell tweeted three offers, including two from FBS squads Charlotte and Akron. There will likely be more offers to come 

South Carolina State University still has several other talented young backs right now, but the reality is that the transfer portal is an open door for a program still waiting to find out who its next coach is. 

South Carolina State University RB Jawarn Howell hits portal
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Bronny James, Bronny James,
372
2023-2024 Basketball

Bronny James close to return for USC basketball
Grambling State University, Hue Jackson Grambling State University, Hue Jackson
576
Grambling

Grambling State University AD talks Hue Jackson contract, new search
594
2023-2024 Basketball

Hampton University-UMES game canceled due to health issues
1.2K
FAMU

SWAC Championship: FAMU vs PVAMU for Celebration Bowl berth
195
2023-2024 Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Southern Game Preview
To Top
X