South Carolina State University RB Jawarn Howell hits portal

By

Near the end of his final season, a reporter asked South Carolina State University head coach Buddy Pough if he was worried about freshman Jawarn Howell hitting the transfer portal. At least he tried to — but Pough didn’t even want to put it out into the atmosphere.

“Don’t you start that,” Pough said with a grin that showed he was being pleasant, but a tone that showed he meant business. “Don’t even ask that question.”



Unfortunately the cat — or Bulldog in this case — was likely already out of the bag.



Howell, the MEAC Rookie of The Year and league-leading rusher, announced on Friday that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal.

“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Howell tweeted on Friday afternoon. I would like to thank SC STATE for allowing me to continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my coaching staff, fanbase and teammates @SCState_Fb for believing in me and helping me become the player I am today.”

Jawarn Howell led the MEAC in rushing with 808 yards (80.9 ypg) on 102 carries, and 7 TDs. He also recorded ten receptions for 149 yards, 2 TDs in nine games. He was named the FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week following a 283-yard rushing performance on 27 carries and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Howard. In addition to the national honors, Howell earned MEAC Rookie of the Week honors for four straight weeks.



At 6’1, 215 pounds, the Mooresville, NC native is a big back who has shown he has speed as well. Within an hour of tweeting his intentions to enter the transfer portal, Howell tweeted three offers, including two from FBS squads Charlotte and Akron. There will likely be more offers to come

South Carolina State University still has several other talented young backs right now, but the reality is that the transfer portal is an open door for a program still waiting to find out who its next coach is.

South Carolina State University RB Jawarn Howell hits portal